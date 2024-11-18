‘This is just ridiculous’: Elon Musk is already breaking the rules of X post-government gig, and why are we even surprised at this point?

Imagine what would happen if one of the richest people in the world took ownership of the largest social platform in the world. Why, surely he would only use it to promote free speech and democratic values. There’s no way he would abuse that power to influence the masses or do anything that would be unconstitutional, right? Right?

When living in a world of narratives constantly spun about and drawn out of thin air to reinforce a particular agenda, it gets increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to sift through the endless stream of data and figure out what’s real and what’s not. Every media outlet obviously does this to some degree (heck, you already know the kind of angle going to be covered here when you open up WGTC) but things can quickly take a downward spiral if that borrowed power is consolidated in a single man — the power of any man’s influence. Now whether you’re a Trumpist or a Democrat left to pick up the pieces, it is for that exact reason that Elon Musk is a problematic individual these days.

After a flood of celebrities and influencers left X following Musk’s full-fledged support for Trump, we’re finding one more reason to not trust his advocacy of free speech. As you may have already heard, the “Great” Elon Musk is being given a new role in Trump’s cabinet, and that’s to be the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE. This advisory board has not been formed yet, but Elon is already banding its X account with a grey checkmark designating an “official government account.”

This is just ridiculous: the ‘DOGE’ account has a gray verified checkmark denoting it as an ‘official government account’ even though there is currently no such government entity.



Emblematic of how much this platform has turned into state-run media for Trump. pic.twitter.com/xxBN8nUh2D — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 18, 2024

For someone who goes on and on about the importance of free speech and free media, it does look increasingly as though X has turned into a state-run media for Donald Trump and his way of thinking. Sure, you can still post whatever you want on the platform, but what does it say about former Twitter when its owner and main executive spends most of his days pushing Trump’s agendas?

Of course, it’s not lost on us that DOGE happened to be the memecoin Elon Musk endorsed back when cryptocurrency was gaining a foothold in 2018. Sometimes I can’t help but think Elon is playing a huge joke on the world, and not a very funny one, either, by the way things are turning out.

Isn’t DOGE the name of Musk’s bitcoin? — Trixie 🌸 (@Trixie_is_Back) November 18, 2024

Here’s the official statement from president-elect Trump regarding the institution of this DOGE board, in case you blissfully missed it last week.

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” says Musk. I think I hardly need to point out what has generally transpired in history when people begin to use that kind of rhetoric.

No doubt one of these shockwaves will allow Elon to grow even richer off of SpaceX and its government contracts. Why monopolize an industry through conventional illegal means when you can get a president to do it for you?

I have no doubt the first "efficiency" will be deregulation of all sorts surrounding space travel along with anything that will streamline any of Elon's defense contracts, paving the way to make larger profits with the new "efficiency". — John Fischer 🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 🗽 (@JohnCFischer_) November 13, 2024

Imagine trusting two billionaires who don’t treat their own employees well with the welfare of an entire nation. And they call the Left delusional.

