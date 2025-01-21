Caitlyn Jenner congratulated Donald Trump on his presidency and was immediately reminded why there’s nothing to celebrate

Donald Trump has officially taken his place as the last 47th president, and just over a third of the country couldn’t be happier. Celebrating right alongside Nazi saluting tech billionaires like Elon Musk and CEOs was none other than Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner has been a loud advocate for Mr. Trump over the years, appearing with him on the campaign trail and engaging in a long-term on-and-off-again friendship. A lifelong Republican, Jenner has been very candid about how she would “much rather convince Republicans to do better” with LGBTQIA+ issues than “convince Democrats to lower taxes,” but after Trump’s big day of signing executive orders that strip gay folks of their protections and force trans people to align with their biological sex, we have to wonder if she’s still so sure.

Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 20, 2025

Donald Trump has been in office for less than 24 hours, but the 78-year-old has unleashed a whirlwind of executive orders and memorandums that will likely change the legal landscape of our country. From pulling out of the World Health Organization to eradicating government websites about women’s reproductive health, Trump is dutifully following the Project 2025 playbook —you know, the same one he allegedly knew nothing about— and we’re just getting started.

In one sweep of his pen, Trump dismantled protections for trans people across the nation with the “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” order. The order claims that “ideologues” across the country “deny the biological reality of sex” through “legal and other socially coercive means.”

“This is wrong,” it states, claiming that acknowledging non-binary or trans people somehow deprives women of their “dignity, safety, and well-being,” before declaring the only way to keep women safe is to “recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.”

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” the order states, and it promises to enforce the idea that gender ideology is non-existent, and insists that all people be referred to by their gender at birth — excuse me, sex at birth — and even requires that trans people be detained in prisons, detention centers, or “intimate spaces” that match their biological sex.

In effect, it erases the very existence of trans people and their protections right alongside.

Sure, whatever. He just EO'd you back to Bruce. pic.twitter.com/3kxPleZ9Ai — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) January 21, 2025

We can’t help but wonder how Jenner feels about the changes. Going forward, she will be legally required to carry documentation stating that she is a man and be barred from female spaces. After 10 years of living her truth as a woman, Caitlyn Jenner will be forced to go by he/him — and Republicans will enforce the decision.

It’s estimated that less than 1% of people across the globe identify as transgender, and roughly 1.15% of the United States’ population — around 3 million people — identify as trans. There are fewer than 10 trans athletes in collegiate sports, and there were just under 15 high school-aged trans athletes, only two of whom were trans girls, when the Senate passed a bill banning trans athletes in school sports, making it hard understand why this administration hates the minority group so much outside of a culture war.

In addition to the EO contesting the existence of trans people and non-binary folk, Trump signed several orders attacking DEI in the work place.

Executive orders aren’t laws, but the president does have the authority on how to direct federal agencies. We’ve extensively covered Trump’s cabinet picks, and most of them are a who’s who of butt kissers determined to do Daddy’s bidding — meaning there will likely be little challenge to Trump’s changes. There is always hope that the judicial branch will strike down any unjust new rules, but the Supreme Court has already shown that it tends to cater to Trump’s agenda. Until this becomes something enforceable, however, there is no reason to comply with this life destroying scare tactic.

Republicans claim to want limited government while they dig their fingers into every facet of life for one of the smallest populations in the world. One of the most prominent trans women in the world stood behind Trump and applauded a man who would, hours later, strip her of the dignity of being called a woman. Bey hey, at least Republicans agree with Jenner’s fiscal sensibilities.

