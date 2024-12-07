Donald Trump pinky-promises that alleged abuser of women and alcohol Pete Hegseth is a ‘WINNER’

Donald Trump responded to the significant pushback against his choice for Secretary of Defense by reconfirming his decision and also calling his nominee, Pete Hegseth, a “winner.”

Recommended Videos

Hegseth is following in Donald Trump’s footsteps at least in one way, which is that he’s already proving to be a divisive figure.

Thank you Mr. President. Like you, we will never back down. pic.twitter.com/cTNKUfaf83 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 6, 2024

Hegseth has been employed by Fox News since 2014, but Trump’s curious decision to nominate him for Secretary of Defense is mostly due to Hegseth having served both in the Iraq War and in the War in Afghanistan. he has also been the recipient of the Bronze Star.

Despite his service, which should paint Hegseth into something of a celebratory figure, he has done as much as he can to make sure that paint is tainted.

It was recently revealed that Hegseth had paid alleged hush money to a woman who accused him of rape in 2017.

Before you start freaking out about Pete Hegseth, let me educate you.



Pete has a bachelors from Princeton, a Masters from Harvard, 2 bronze stars, was a Major in the Army National Guard, has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan (has a CIB), and listen to this… pic.twitter.com/d2smhgYf5s — Kron (@Kronykal) November 13, 2024

In 2016, he was forced to part ways with Concerned Veterans for America allegedly due to severe mismanagement and alcohol abuse, with one report claiming that Hegseth was in a constant state of intoxication.

According to a bombshell report by The New Yorker, his successor at the non-profit group was later sent an email expressing happiness over Hegseth’s departure, explaining, “Among the staff, the disgust for Pete was pretty high.” The email later adds that Hegesth “treated the organization funds like they were a personal expense account.”

Multiple choice question.

Pete Hegseth is:

A) an alcoholic

B) in denial about being an alcoholic

C) out of control when he's drinking

D) an abuser of women

E) out of control abuser when drinking

F) a liar

G) all of the above https://t.co/DTsWT7OOav — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) December 5, 2024

The New Yorker also spoke to multiple people who worked with Hegseth at CVA, one of which stated that he had a serious drinking problem, and on many occasions was “dragged away or carried from one location to another because he was so intoxicated. To have him at the Pentagon would be scary.”

He was also the executive director and president for Veterans for Freedom and, according to numerous people associated with the organization at the time, it was so poorly run by Hegseth that they were, by his own admission, a half a million dollars in debt. Additionally, despite being a married man, he was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

BREAKING: Senator Richard Blumenthal just announced that 5-10 Republicans have privately let him know they are waiting for the right moment to say no to Pete Hegseth. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/nSsFaO7Vnk — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 5, 2024

For Trump to nominate Hegseth and, furthermore, reconfirm him is irresponsible.

This isn’t just any job. It’s Secretary of Defense, and Hegseth clearly has serious issues that should disqualify him from the position, though Trump may either have been unaware of all of Hegseth’s issues, or decided to take him for his word when he claims that he will not have any such issues moving forward.

Hegseth claims to be a changed man.

Is anything more disqualifying than Pete Hegseth saying he'd stop drinking if confirmed as Defense Secretary? He's admitting he's an alcoholic, but instead of giving up alcohol now — like someone who is serious about addressing their problem — Hegseth is keeping his options open. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) December 6, 2024

He stated that if he becomes Secretary of Defense, that he will quit drinking. Think about that. He didn’t say he has quit drinking. He didn’t say he will stop drinking regardless of what his job is. He said he will quit if he gets the job.

Many have pointed out that it’s a sign of someone who has a very serious drinking problem.

At least Pete Hegseth still has the support of his mother pic.twitter.com/zZdwkjOoE4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 6, 2024

Even Hegseth’s own mother wrote him an email several years ago and told him that he was “a liar, a cheater, and an abuser of women.”

Now, she’s claiming that the media is spreading misinformation about him, to which Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show points out, “What misinformaiton? You wrote the email. You’re the one who told us he’s a piece of sh**!”

Hegseth’s appointment as Secretary of Defense is still in question, because at least six Republican lawmakers are not ready to confirm his nomination and because, despite Trump’s claim, Hegseth is definitely not a “winner.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy