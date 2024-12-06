‘What happened?’: Is ‘The Daily Show’ being cancelled?

The Daily Show premiered in 1996, and for many fans, it’s the best way to process the latest political news and get some necessary comedic relief. But is the show’s long run at the finish line?

Recommended Videos

There’s a fine line between putting your head in the sand and keeping informed, and series that blend news and comedy are a great way to pay attention to the things that matter while maintaining some hope. Let’s find out if The Daily Show is still on the air or if viewers will have to say goodbye to it.

Did The Daily Show get canceled?

Photo via Comedy Central

People are wondering if The Daily Show has been canceled because there have been so many changes in terms of hosts. A fan posted on Reddit a few months back and wrote, “They haven’t had a consistent host in over a year and are just cycling through guest hosts and correspondents.” They added, “What happened? Why can’t they find a new (full time) host?”

Well, viewers who are looking for clever political analysis and jokes don’t need to worry. The Daily Show hasn’t been canceled. In Oct. 2024, Paramount Global shared that Stewart will host the show on Mondays until 2025. President/CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy praised Stewart’s “incisive intellect and sharp wit” and added, “His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need.”

There hasn’t been one host since Trevor Noah’s hosting gig ended in 2022, which is why fans are curious about the status of the show. Noah had the job for a long time (2015 to 2022, to be exact). Stewart followed original host Craig Kilborn and was the host from 1999 to 2015. After Noah, Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman hosted in 2023, but they didn’t take on the job every night. Along with Stewart, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, and Desi Lydic are also hosting.

It’s possible Stewart could host The Daily Show in 2026 and even beyond, but that would have to be up to him (and Comedy Central). When he left in 2015, it sounded like he would never return. He told The Guardian, “I’m not getting the same satisfaction.” Then, in 2017, he said in an interview with Howard Stern, “I kind of didn’t think I could do anything else with it.” He also said he “would have phoned it in” if he kept going when Donald Trump was in office.

Everyone is allowed to change their mind, especially when it comes to a job that they once loved. Stewart said he was happy to come back for one show a week, at first. He also said he suffered from burnout but when he came back in 2024, insisted “I don’t feel that right now. I feel reinvigorated.” Stewart also explained he “wanted to have some kind of place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season.”

Many people would likely agree that it would be great if there wasn’t even a need for The Daily Show. Everyone could be treated the way they deserve, and there could be no problems to analyze and satirize. But, thanks to the results of the 2024 election, fans are likely glad they have Stewart and the other hosts to turn to. And at least everyone’s Monday nights are a little brighter, too.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy