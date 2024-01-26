All ‘The Daily Show’ hosts in order

If you haven’t heard, Jon Stewart’s returning to The Daily Show!

That’s right, he’s picking up from where Trevor Noah left off, and that means more satire, and a lot more hilarious political sarcasm. Since its inception in 1996, The Daily Show show has combined humor with insightful commentary on the world at large. As such, taking on the role as host is a huge deal.

Over the years, the show has evolved, and so have its hosts. From Craig Kilborn to Trevor Noah, the show’s helm has seen a diverse array of talents, each contributing to the show’s success and longevity. In chronological order, let’s explore the journey of The Daily Show, through the lens of its hosts.

Craig Kilborn (1996-1998)

The first host of The Daily Show, Craig Kilborn, set the tone for the show’s early years. Kilborn was a renowned co-anchor from ESPN’s SportsCenter, known for his charisma and wit. Striving to add humor to traditional newscasts, Kilborn delivered a satirical monologue of the day’s headlines. He also brought a lighthearted approach to news, and the audiences loved it.

Despite the success of the show, there were talks of backstage friction between Kilborn and the show’s head writer, Lizz Winstead. It all came to a boil when Kilborn made a sexually explicit joke about Winstead in 1997. As a result, he was suspended from The Daily Show without pay for a week, and Winstead quit soon after. A year later, Kilborn moved on to CBS’s The Late Late Show, replacing Tom Snyder as the host. Kilborn’s tenure, though relatively short-lived in comparison to the later hosts, laid the foundation for The Daily Show’s future success.

Jon Stewart (1999-2015; 2024)

Enter comedian Jon Stewart, a transformative figure who elevated The Daily Show to great new heights. Before this, Stewart had served as the host for Short Attention Span Theater, You Wrote It, You Watch It, and The Jon Stewart Show. Taking over from Kilborn in 1999, Stewart redefined the show’s format, combining humor, wit, and snarky political commentary. He also served as a writer and executive producer.

Under Stewart’s guidance, The Daily Show introduced a more pointed political focus to its humor and became a trusted news source for audiences, young and old. While he was the host, the show won 23 Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards, with ratings steadily increasing. In 2013, Stewart took a twelve-week hiatus to direct drama film Rosewater. During this period, show writer John Oliver stepped in as Stewart’s replacement at the anchor desk for two months, succeeded by one month of reruns. However, in February 2015, Stewart announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show later that year, and by early August, his final episode aired. The news saddened fans, but things have finally come back full circle. As aforementioned, Jon Stewart will return as the host of The Daily Show in 2024.

Trevor Noah (2015-2022)

In September 2015, Trevor Noah took over as host, succeeding Jon Stewart, and ushering in a new era for The Daily Show. Born in South Africa, Noah brought a unique global perspective to the show, addressing not only American politics but also international affairs. Noah also incorporated humor into the show, with a focus on millennial references, impersonations, and characterizations, catering to his younger, more vibrant audience. Furthermore, his comedic versatility greatly contributed to the diversity of his comedic style.

Although the ratings of The Daily Show declined at the start of Trevor Noah’s tenure, it gradually increased as time went on. Overall, his charismatic and insightful approach has resonated with audiences, making the show a relevant force in the ever-changing media landscape. In September 2022, however, he announced that he would be leaving the show to focus on his career as a standup comedian. Noah’s last episode was aired in December, and the following year, the show introduced a feature of weekly celebrity guest hosts, including: Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, and Marlon Wayans.

Conclusion

The success of The Daily Show has paved the way for similar satirical news programs. Furthermore, it has established itself as an influential force in the realm of political and social commentary. As the show continues to entertain and inform, its legacy remains firmly rooted in the talented individuals who have helmed the anchor’s desk over the years.