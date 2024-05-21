A mysterious ‘The Traitors’ season 3 cast list featuring Tony Vlachos and Molly-Mae Hague sends fans into a frenzy

Warning: The following article contains potential spoilers for The Traitors season 3. Scroll at your own risk…

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors instantly became a favorite for reality television lovers and critics alike — being nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award, a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award, a MTV Movie & TV Award and a TCA Award in 2023, as well as taking home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program — leaving fans of the hit competition show anxiously awaiting a third season.

For those who need a refresher, The Traitors is a “nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” bringing reality television stars together — from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge and beyond — to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” While season 1 of the beloved competition series featured stars like Cirie Fields, Rachel Reilly, Cody Calafiore and more and season 2 featured stars like Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Peter Weber and more, fans of The Traitors have already started to make pitches for who should be a part of season 3, sharing their thoughts via X (formerly known as Twitter):

I’m still mad they haven’t asked Chef Mila to join #TheTraitors #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/z5IrrUzfjb — Adam Von Dutch Tease (@adam_atems) May 21, 2024

the serve they about to have if they're all are on The Traitors season 3 pic.twitter.com/SSzisB337m — Rian (Heather) (@HeatheRiian) March 13, 2024

While nothing has been announced by Peacock, a rumored cast for The Traitors season 3 has mysteriously appeared on a page titled Big Brother 13 Wiki. While nobody knows whether or not it is accurate, the following cast list was enough to make reality television lovers leap out of their seats, featuring fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island, and more:

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Jamal Zadran (The Amazing Race)

Crystal Kung Minkoff (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Tyson Apostol (Survivor)

Jonathan Bennett (actor)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Sasha Colby (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Gemma Collins (The Only Way Is Essex)

Vivica A. Fox (actress)

Monica Garcia (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)

Margret Josephs (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Molly-Mae Hague (Love Island UK)

Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hip: Miami)

Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Lamar Odom (NBA basketball player)

Terrell Owens (NFL football player)

Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love)

Curtis Pritchard (Love Island UK)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Vanessa Rousso (Big Brother)

Tai Trang (Survivor)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

At the bottom of the article, Curtis Pritchard, Kenya Moore and Tony Vlachos are announced the traitors for season 3, recruiting Molly-Mae Hague as well. As mentioned, it is unclear where this rumored cast list came from — as well as whether or not it is accurate — but our fingers are crossed nonetheless. This group is nothing short of spectacular, sure to bring some major spunk, spice and drama all season long!

Plus, anyone is better that Survivor fan favorite turned Survivor scammer Carson Garrett…

