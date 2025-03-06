Lauren Boebert breaks her silence on Al Green waving his ‘pimp cane’ and Trump’s face being on the $100 dollar bill

Lauren Boebert has (regrettably) opened her mouth again, this time to discuss Al Green’s removal from Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, and a potentially orange-stained $100 bill.

Boebert weighed in on Green’s behavior during a recent interview on Stinchfield Tonight, after the Democratic politician was ejected from the House Chamber for loudly protesting the opening moments of Trump’s speech. Green was seen raising his cane and yelling that Trump does not “have a mandate,” behavior which Boebert had the gall to describe as “absolutely egregious.” She said Green waving his “pimp cane” was “absolutely abhorrent,” and added that protests like Green’s are “truly ruining it for other Democrats in [his] party.”

FOR AL GREEN TO SHAKE HIS PIMP CANE AT PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ABSOLUTELY ABHORRENT. @laurenboebert blasts Democrats for their terrible behavior on Capitol Hill. “They are truly ruining it for other Democrats in their party!”@stinchfield1776 pic.twitter.com/xos2CdOEQ4 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 6, 2025

Boebert went on to call for “decorum,” though she has faced similar scrutiny for her own Congress floor antics in the past. In 2022, she interrupted and heckled former President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as he was discussing veterans, including his deceased son, Beau Biden. During the same address, Boebert and fellow Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene — who has her own history of (extremely nasally) heckling — attempted to lead the chant “build the wall,” though it never quite caught on.

Boebert was not ejected from the House Chamber in that instance, but Green was today censured by the House for disrupting Trump’s speech. Green wasn’t the only one to protest the president’s address, with multiple Democrats seen wearing pink in support of reproductive rights, and others brandishing small black signs that read “Musk steals.” For their part, Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin offered formal video responses to the speech, warning of an oligarchy and criticizing Trump’s economic policies, respectively.

Boebert heckled Biden when he mentioned “flag-draped coffins” — she yelled “13 of them” in reference to the Kabul airport terrorist attack which Biden made no mention of — just ***before*** he said “one of those was my son.” It’s all on video & everything.pic.twitter.com/lOMohnPVXf https://t.co/7sRO304Z54 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

Since exposing her own hypocrisy wasn’t enough antics for one day, Boebert went on to endorse a proposal that would put Trump’s face on a new $100 bill. It pains my fingers to type this, but the proposal — dubbed the “Golden Age Act of 2025” — was officially put forward by Texas Congressman Brandon Gill this week, and now names Boebert as an endorsee.

The proposal featured an image of Trump’s mugshot (I kid you not), and called for legislation that would require all $100 bills to be stained by “a picture of Donald J. Trump on the front face of the note,” a press release on behalf of the congressman read.

“Add me as a co-sponsor!,” Boebert wrote on X in response to the proposal. I’m no mint expert, but if Trump’s face is to appear on any currency, can it be on the pennies that we all lose in between our couch cushions, and that may be phased out altogether if Trump has his way?

Add me as a co-sponsor! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 3, 2025

Thankfully, federal law prohibits any living person’s face from appearing on U.S. currency, meaning The Bureau of Engraving and Printing — who is responsible for creating the bills — won’t have to purchase any orange ink just yet. Who else has a sneaking suspicion that Elon Musk’s next target of DOGE infiltration will be The Bureau of Engraving and Printing? A Musk-stained penny for your thoughts?

