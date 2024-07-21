‘Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President’: Donald Trump thinks he won, but his dream has already backfired for him

Republicans, at least the ones in favor of Donald Trump, are probably bursting fireworks as you read this as after contracting COVID-19 for the third time, President Joe Biden has officially left the presidential election race. This is exactly what the ex-POTUS and his supporters were gunning for, but in their rush to overpower Biden, they forgot that he was the only one between Trump and the big problem Republicans will now have to deal with.
What was it that the Republicans and their dear candidate have been shouting at the top of their lungs? Oh, yes, the fact that Biden, at 81, is too old to run for president, that he is too slow, too cognitively impaired, and easily tired to run an entire country. Hmm. And of course, Trump didn’t wait a second to gloat.
But, does he and his blind supporters realize that with Biden out of the picture, Trump is now the oldest candidate in the race? And he is not just old and slow, he is a fraud, a convicted felon, a pervert, and whatnot. But still, since that’s practically icing on the orange, unstable garbage can that is Trump, we will focus on the fact that he is a) 78-year-old, b) can’t string a sentence together, doesn’t make sense 90% of the time, confuses names, and slurs and c) is slow and dances like a demented clown in the name of flaunting his energy.
Have the Republicans realized that the rhetoric they underlined, bolded, and neoned about Biden has now changed course and is heading towards their nominee? Well, they can take their time because whether they accept it or not, it is already happening.
Trump has lost the whole “Biden is old and impaired” card. Biden is no longer in the race and Trump’s criticisms now solely apply to his grand old orange self.
Well, no matter how the Republicans now need to take a long hard look in the mirror they forced Biden to reflect his choices, chances are that the party will only turn a deaf year to the sound logic. After gloating indefinitely over edging Biden out of the race, they, under the trusted leadership of their leader, will switch to insulting and bullying Kamala Harris or whosoever ends up being the Democrat candidate.
But Trump better be ready to face all the “you are too old and it shows” comments to hog his waking moments from on.
Published: Jul 21, 2024 03:19 pm