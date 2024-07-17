‘She knows she’s making those noises, right?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene might need to be exorcised after going full-blown creature at the RNC

Just when you think that you have got Marjorie Taylor Greene all figured out, she throws a curveball capable of giving you nightmares while you are sitting shell-shocked, regretting the moment you decided to give the Congresswoman a few precious minutes of your life.

MTG deserves a lot of titles — homophobe, racist, transphobic, antisemitic, greedy, moralless, a Fox News-approved brain-dead being, narcissistic, etc. And at the recently held at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, she proved that she has the potential to be so much more.

I mean, her lies and boasts would have been enough to shock and disappoint the masses — she called Donald Trump “the founding father of the America First Movement” (which he is not, and anyway, the term “America First” is historically associated with antisemitic views) repeated her dumb rhetoric that the Joe Biden government gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday (it has been held each year on March 31 since 2009, the day being Easter Sunday this year was a coincidence, not a master plan), and then doubled down on her “there is only two genders” claim.

But, nope. Greene tried something new this time, something that left the Daily Show host Jon Stewart traumatized, just like the rest of us.

You can see MTG’s body rejecting the RNC's "unity theme" in real time pic.twitter.com/b3rh675Ei8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 17, 2024

The smile itself is unnerving enough, backing that up by gleefully throwing her fist in the air – in a lame imitation of the moment from Trump’s assassination attempt that is stopping many publications from calling it an “assassination attempt” — would have been the icing on the droopy cake.

That ‘smile’ chillssssss — AW (@alliewallieaw) July 17, 2024

But no, as Jon points out, she had to back that terrifying smile with a weird, low-pitched, giggle (I won’t be able to pinpoint what exactly the noise she is making, but for the sake of my sanity, let’s call it a giggle… that doesn’t belong on the human plane of existence).

That’s Greene, people. Proving every day that apart from frying brains with her relentless bigotry, she is also capable of making your skin crawl. *shudders, runs, and hides under the blanket*

