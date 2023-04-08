Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘ignorant’ as her middle name by inadvertently becoming an LGBTQ+ ally with her latest rant

Have you ever heard someone who can conjure the most nonsensical argument to support their controversial thought train? If not, then meet Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Lately, she has been aiming barbs at alcohol brands for daring to not support her anti-LGBTQ+ crusade. But with her recent tweet, aimed at mocking Bud Light for celebrating transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Greene ended up joining the other side she deeply abhors—the one made up of ardent LGBTQ+ allies.

In the social media post, MTG attempted to make fun of Bud Light by spinning a caption that she definitely thought was hilariously witty.

I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed it’s gender to the queen of beers.

So it’s made to chill from here on out. pic.twitter.com/QNC5j8qtKI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 8, 2023

But Greene has never been a big fan of doing her homework or thinking before she spews whatever unfiltered word salad is inching its way out of her mouth. Because if she had taken the time to sit down and actually research before boasting her newfound love for the beer brand Coors in an attempt to mock Bud Light, she would have found that the former has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 1970s.

Uh-oh.

It is thanks to her that “Coors” is currently trending on Twitter and receiving a fresh batch of applause for its historical status as an LGBTQ+ ally while MTG is reminded of how high the perils of not doing your homework right can be.

Dear Marjorie Taylor Greene,



Your support of Coors Light shows that you are completely ignorant of facts. Molson-Coors may be the largest supporter of LGBTQ+ causes of all beer manufacturers in the world!



– Their hard seltzer brand, Vizzy, established the Vizzy Live Proudly… pic.twitter.com/G6WYnuINLF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 8, 2023

She bought Coors Light & Peeps which donate six figures each year to LGBTQ+ organizations.



So thank you for your support, three toes. pic.twitter.com/6F7wlu03HN — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 8, 2023

Oh honey 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Coors has been a very open supporter of LGBTQ+ for decades. They even sponsor Pride parades and festivals.



Good lord, y’all and your self owns are giving me life today 🤣 — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) April 8, 2023

Many are debating who should be telling Greene how she has turned herself into a subject of mockery (yet again). But seeing that all the comments on her poorly written posts peppered with grammatical errors are never updated, we have to accept that she will be flaunting this one proudly as well.

Should someone tell Marjorie Taylor Greene about her choice in beer especially Coors? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FkFnvGJWGV — X  (@realXanderXjork) April 8, 2023

Given how vocal MTG has been when it comes to airing her anti-LGBTQ+ views and supporting any bill that is striving to diminish the rights of trans youth, being called an ally of the community, even in jest, will not be giving the politicians any sweet dreams tonight.

Coors light thanks you for your support to the LGBT community Marjorie. pic.twitter.com/VKQLg3EJFA — 🇺🇸🇪🇺Prometheus🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@PrometheusIsGod) April 8, 2023

Oh… Marjorie… we all know you love Coors… pic.twitter.com/E6ONn0xBwW — That South Carolina guy (@AdamTesh3) April 8, 2023

@mtgreenee thank you for supporting the LGBTQ community. Coors, too, has partnered & sponsored adds with LGBTQ community. I, too, like Coors! I prefer Coors light. Less calories, of course, chips blow that! THANKS MARJORIE for your support. Love ya bunches! 💙🌈 https://t.co/R6VhXRue48 — SpeakingTruth (@Ganshalomanima1) April 8, 2023

While Greene has always been beyond comfortable in being laughably wrong, maybe just maybe, this time she will at least silently curse herself, contemplate deleting the tweet, forego the thought after remembering how she has to flaunt her ego, and finally vow to do her homework the next time she sits down to write a pointless tweet.

Yeah, we are all about finding that silver lining.