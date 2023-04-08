Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Joe Biden for ‘massive corruption,’ gets advised to indulge in quiet introspection for once

Ardent supporters of Donald Trump have never really entertained the necessity of curbing their urge to throw stones at other people’s houses when they themselves reside in ones made of glass. The best example would be Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who is ready to jump at every chance to highlight the hypocrisy, only to be reminded, time and again, that taking some time off to look within and actually basing her airy claims on solid evidence would afford her some much-needed credibility.

MTG has been raving for a long time about all the evidence of corruption the Republicans have unearthed against President Joe Biden. Fresh off her rally during Trump’s court hearing where he was charged with 34 felony counts of business fraud, Greene once again touched upon her third favorite topic — because anti-LGBTQ+ rants aimed at whiskey brands and bullying Stormy Daniels take the first two positions in her list — and claimed that Republicans are discovering evidence of “massive corruption” against Biden “everyday.”

On the Oversight Committee, Chairman @RepJamesComer just sent out more subpoenas for Biden bank records.



We are following the money and everyday we are discovering massive corruption.



Pretty soon, I won't be one of the only ones demanding to impeach Biden, it will be… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 7, 2023

This is not the first time Greene has boasted about the towering hill of proof that she says is enough to hold Biden liable for corruption. But the fact that she has never solidified her claims with the said evidence has not escaped everyone’s attention.

What I find strange is that there have been numerous allegations of Biden financial malfeasance yet you all don’t even have any Biden financial documentation, hence issuance of subpoenas. Usually, allegations are made after evidence is discovered. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/Rob0hlson/status/1644463718976331777?s=20



Some didn’t waste a second to point out as Greene’s beloved presidential candidate just went through a court trial based on solid evidence, her pointing fingers against Biden based on no legible proof in sight doesn’t look good.

So you think it's OK for Trump to stiff people who work for him and forge fraudulent business records for decades? — Dana Ivey (@hekasia) April 8, 2023

One hit where it would hurt her the hardest – the politician’s (non-existent) intellectual skills.

Ya da ya da ya da.



Come back to me when you can explain the $2 BILLION Jared Kushner, special advisor to Trump, received from MBS AGAINST the objections from the fund's advisers.



Your salary is without question a monthly overpriced social welfare payment on which the American… — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) April 7, 2023

I hope you are recording and disclosing all the favors being received from Trump and others providing extravagant gifts. — Mike Sorensen 💎🇺🇸 🇺🇦 #NAFO (@MikeLSorensen) April 7, 2023

While most have given up on pointing out the glaring grammatical errors in the politician’s posts, there is always someone who is freshly scandalized by them.

Do you even speak English? — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) April 7, 2023

But seeing that making baseless claims and creating issues when there are none is more of MTG’s style, we are not expecting the United States Representative to stop crafting non-sensical claims for her tweets, even for a second, to actually evaluate the truth about herself and the people she supports.