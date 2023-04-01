Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Stormy Daniels ‘old and disgusting’ and ends up getting a starring role in a popular fairytale

Needless to say, Marjorie Taylor Greene has not been fairing well in the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment for the hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels and his looming arrest. She has been busy calling out protests to end the “witch hunt” that has already wrapped up and demanded a Civil War to aid her favorite presidential candidate. And now, she has resorted to what many other Trump trolls have been doing on a regular basis – mocking Daniels for her age and profession. As MTG neglected learning the lessons Daniels has been teaching her haters, others in the comments decided to do the politician a favor.

After the news of Trump’s indictment became public, Daniels celebrated by popping open a bottle of champagne, thanking everyone who supported her, and assuring that everyone who placed an order for her autograph and merchandise would be getting to them soon. Of course, Greene had a few poorly chosen words on her list when she sat down to tweet how Daniels is too “old and disgusting” now and thus forced to make money by spinning lies about Trump.

Democrat’s policies are so bad that they are relying on their heroine, who is too old and disgusting to make money as a porn star now, so she’s grifting off her lies about Trump. https://t.co/UxziPSmUqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023

But instead of the overwhelming support that she was probably looking for, those in the comments instead advised the U.S. Representative to literally look in the mirror before passing any judgment, with one even invoking the “mirror mirror on the wall” saying from the Snow White fairytale and slyly hinting role Greene is destined for in the story.

Sounds like you need to take a look in the mirror there… Jealous much?? — Bill Ingram (@TheRocketGuy) March 31, 2023

Mirror meet Empty Greene. — USAF Vet 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@usaf__vet) April 1, 2023

Often it is all about finding the silver lining in the worst situations and for some, it is the relief they experienced when they noticed MTG decided to forgo following Trump for once and didn’t misspell a single word in her haste to troll Daniels.

I’m proud of you. You spelled heroine correctly. 👏👏👏 — Maria In Motion🌻✊🇺🇦🧢🇨🇦 (@QuillaMaria) March 31, 2023

Another pointed out the hypocrisy of her calling Daniels a grifter.

This is so funny! You are one of the biggest supporters and enablers of one of the most blatant grifters on the planet.,.Donald Trump!!! — Dee (@donna_henniger) March 31, 2023

Seriously, Marjorie just has to take a look at the responses to her non-sensical and problematic tweets to learn some of the core life lessons she obviously missed out on earlier in life. But seeing that she hardly ever fixes the glaring (and constant) grammatical errors in her posts, no matter how many highlight it, we don’t have high (or any) hopes from MTG when it comes to fixing the error of her ways.