Trump rivaling Marjorie Taylor Greene’s grammatical ‘legacy’ makes it difficult to focus on the announcement of his arrest

This just might be the moment the left has been waiting to see — former president Donald Trump actually getting arrested. Since he posted about it on his own social media page on Truth social and called his supporters to resort to protests against the arrest, many are favoring the possibility while many are not happy with the news, some have pointed out how his words are a reminder of the aftermath of his Jan. 6 call to the Capitol, and then there are those who can’t get over the fact that in his haste to type his narcissistic rant, he took a page out of fellow politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s grammatical “milestones.”

Trump’s post is reminiscent of Marjorie Taylor Greene — who remains his ardent supporter — and the long list of grammatical errors that accompany her social media updates. Remember her attacking Nancy Mace in a tweet a few years ago with “Your out of your league?” Of course, Nancy Mace replied, “You’re.” Then, in a tweet in 2022 toward GOP strategist Bill Kristol, she wrote, “I tell you what pumpkin. How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your reporting for duty. You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs.” It’s mind-blowing how many errors are in that one.

By now, MTG should have hired an editor for her Twitter or checked out “Basic English Grammar For Dummies” to improve. But apparently, she is choosing to be an inspiration for the likes of Donald Trump, who has decided to overshadow her penchant for grammatical errors. For context, Trump thinks he is about to be arrested over the testimony from his former lawyer Michael Cohen about the $130,000 payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence over her alleged sexual encounter with the former president.

But in the rush to ensure that his supporters are ready to stand in his defense, Trump more than just trips over his words because once you manage to get over the screaming all-caps posts, it is hard to not notice that it is peppered with all sorts of typos.

“OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE…”

We don’t know whether to focus on “stollen” or “boarders” once we manage to move past the “our our.” Apparently, everyone else is facing a similar battle.

This Twitter thread hilariously points out just about every mistake made in the rant along with a history lesson on Trump’s long-withstanding love for “stollen.”

There are people whose social media handles are handled by their staff. But that is not the case with Trump because no editor or assistant in their right mind would have let this post get shared with all those mistakes if he wasn’t managing his profile all by himself.

What is more hilarious is that “stollen” is actually a word, a cake-like fruit bread to be precise.

Imagine future generations learning about the presidential candidates of the past and wondering why no one bothered to throw a dictionary, or ten, at Trump.