Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) leaves a House Republican conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the GOP conference met for a closed-door vote to select their nominee for Speaker of the House to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Heartless half-wit Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Roseanne Barr for Joe Biden rape claim

Not a shred of human decency between them.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 07:21 am

Whatever your thoughts on Donald Trump and his Injustice League of GOP acolytes and celebrity disciples, you have to give it to them: just when we’re certain they can’t find new ways to be offensively awful, they prove us dead wrong.

Self-destructive former TV star Roseanne Barr disgusted millions when she shared a shockingly distasteful sketch on social media in which she claimed to have been “raped” by President Biden. The skit — if it can even be called that, when it’s so desperately devoid of humor — sees Barr in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store, claiming to be having a “horrible flashback” to an occasion 26 years prior when “Joe Biden raped me in that dressing room in that shoe department where I changed my shoes.”

Just in case we missed the painfully unsubtle point of her video, Barr later confirmed that she intended this to be a dig at E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the same store in 1996. “I would never insult a sexual assault victim,” Barr wrote in a reply on X. “I was talking about E. Jean Carroll.” This is the same Carroll who just won a $83.3 million defamation lawsuit against Trump for the emotional duress he caused her, with the judge declaring that her rape claim was “substantially true.”

Of course, although anyone with a heart or a brain reacted with intense revulsion at Barr’s video, the Wicked Witch of America’s Southeast herself Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted differently. Once again showing the world that, despite her constant talk of being a devout Christian, she has all the compassion of a Terminator, Taylor Greene gleefully supported the hateful skit, declaring “Love her!”

Naturally, the people of X were appalled at Taylor Greene’s response. “How vile one must be to even find that funny, let alone love it!” wrote one user.

Others were more grimly cynical about the whole thing and were left unsurprised that MTG of all people would find something like this funny. “Trainwrecks tend to gravitate towards one another…” reads one reply.

Some weren’t afraid to say it like it is in as few words as possible. “She’s insane,” someone hit back. “Like you.”

Barr’s hideous attempt at comedy and Taylor Greene being the only one laughing just supports theories that the process of becoming a card-carrying member of the Trump Fan Club involves some arcane, occult ritual that purges you of all traces of common sense, logic, and moral decency. Both Barr and Marjorie are obviously under the impression that Carroll is a liar while Trump is the victim. Never mind the fact that the felonious 45th president has been lying through his teeth ever since he claimed in 2019 that he had never met Carroll, only to be faced with irrefutable photographic evidence that they had.

Of course, there is one slim silver lining to the depressing raincloud that is an elected official of the American people clapping like a seal at such starkly offensive material. Roseanne Barr famously tanked her own career by going too far with her far-right views and social media comments. If she’s such an idol to the Georgian rep then fingers crossed MTG will follow her over the career cliff-edge one of these days and torpedo her own political ambitions. That is if she hasn’t already.

'Just a Karen at Target': Donald Trump experiences moment of rare sanity as his no. 1 pretentious hater embraces desperation
Donald Trump on Bill Barr
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Just a Karen at Target’: Donald Trump experiences moment of rare sanity as his no. 1 pretentious hater embraces desperation
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 25, 2024
Why did 81-year-old William Brock shoot and kill Uber driver Loletha Hall? The deadly scam, explained
William Brock Loletha Hall Extortion murder
Category: True Crime
True Crime
News
News
Why did 81-year-old William Brock shoot and kill Uber driver Loletha Hall? The deadly scam, explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 25, 2024
What happened to Foxtrot?
Category: News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
What happened to Foxtrot?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 24, 2024
If you have questions about Donald Trump's net worth, he ordered $500 worth of McDonald's while in court and didn't tip
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
If you have questions about Donald Trump’s net worth, he ordered $500 worth of McDonald’s while in court and didn’t tip
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 24, 2024
Who is 'X-Men '97's big bad? Theo James' secret Marvel role, explained
X-Men 97/Theo James attends the UK Series Global Premiere of new Netflix series "The Gentlemen" at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 05, 2024 in London, England.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Who is ‘X-Men ’97’s big bad? Theo James’ secret Marvel role, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 24, 2024
