Heartless half-wit Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Roseanne Barr for Joe Biden rape claim

Whatever your thoughts on Donald Trump and his Injustice League of GOP acolytes and celebrity disciples, you have to give it to them: just when we’re certain they can’t find new ways to be offensively awful, they prove us dead wrong.

Self-destructive former TV star Roseanne Barr disgusted millions when she shared a shockingly distasteful sketch on social media in which she claimed to have been “raped” by President Biden. The skit — if it can even be called that, when it’s so desperately devoid of humor — sees Barr in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store, claiming to be having a “horrible flashback” to an occasion 26 years prior when “Joe Biden raped me in that dressing room in that shoe department where I changed my shoes.”

Just in case we missed the painfully unsubtle point of her video, Barr later confirmed that she intended this to be a dig at E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the same store in 1996. “I would never insult a sexual assault victim,” Barr wrote in a reply on X. “I was talking about E. Jean Carroll.” This is the same Carroll who just won a $83.3 million defamation lawsuit against Trump for the emotional duress he caused her, with the judge declaring that her rape claim was “substantially true.”

Of course, although anyone with a heart or a brain reacted with intense revulsion at Barr’s video, the Wicked Witch of America’s Southeast herself Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted differently. Once again showing the world that, despite her constant talk of being a devout Christian, she has all the compassion of a Terminator, Taylor Greene gleefully supported the hateful skit, declaring “Love her!”

Naturally, the people of X were appalled at Taylor Greene’s response. “How vile one must be to even find that funny, let alone love it!” wrote one user.

.@mtgreenee Which part of that did you love? How vile one must be to even find that funny, let alone love it! — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) April 24, 2024

Others were more grimly cynical about the whole thing and were left unsurprised that MTG of all people would find something like this funny. “Trainwrecks tend to gravitate towards one another…” reads one reply.

Trainwrecks tend to gravitate towards one another… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 24, 2024

Some weren’t afraid to say it like it is in as few words as possible. “She’s insane,” someone hit back. “Like you.”

She’s insane. Like you. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) April 24, 2024

Barr’s hideous attempt at comedy and Taylor Greene being the only one laughing just supports theories that the process of becoming a card-carrying member of the Trump Fan Club involves some arcane, occult ritual that purges you of all traces of common sense, logic, and moral decency. Both Barr and Marjorie are obviously under the impression that Carroll is a liar while Trump is the victim. Never mind the fact that the felonious 45th president has been lying through his teeth ever since he claimed in 2019 that he had never met Carroll, only to be faced with irrefutable photographic evidence that they had.

Of course, there is one slim silver lining to the depressing raincloud that is an elected official of the American people clapping like a seal at such starkly offensive material. Roseanne Barr famously tanked her own career by going too far with her far-right views and social media comments. If she’s such an idol to the Georgian rep then fingers crossed MTG will follow her over the career cliff-edge one of these days and torpedo her own political ambitions. That is if she hasn’t already.

