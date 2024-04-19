Jon Voight is seen on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Category:
Politics

‘Barbaric animals destroying our country’: Jon Voight reveals who he’s backing for president after being mistaken for a mental patient

How far right can one person go?
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:16 am

Remember Jon Voight? The Academy Award-winning actor, known for starring roles in Midnight Cowboy, Heat, 24 and Ray Donovan? The now 85-year-old actor has been focusing lately on something other than Hollywood, and he wants everyone else to follow his lead. Where does that lead? None other than support for former President Donald Trump. According to Voight, re-electing Trump is the only way to get America back on track.

Recommended Videos

Voight is all in on Trump and more ready than ever to fight Democrats, who he calls “barbaric animals.” Voight said the world is going through a lot, including war in Ukraine and Israel, and the only one who can save those countries is Trump God himself.

“This land of Israel is in danger. The land of the free, the USA, is in danger. Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war,” Voight shared. “We must stop this darkness, this negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote for the only president who can save these countries once and for all.”

The idea that America needs to be the world police stretches back to the post-WWII era, but apparently Voight wants that still to be the case. Voight thinks that Trump is the magic elixir for all that ails the world. Has no one told Voight that his idol is way more interested in getting himself out of trouble for pay hush money to a porn star than actually running the country?

If there’s one thing Voight does, it’s speak eloquently, even if he does seem like a madman. Just look at this: “Peace for all nations will come to be if you all see this truth: that President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA.”

Talk about cheerleading. Is Voight trying to get on the ticket? Does he really love Trump that much? Seems like it: “He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice, and he will help save Israel,” Voight said.

Why the hero worship? What’s even more strange is that at one point Voight was a counterculture icon, and he was associated with the revolutionary aspect and the sexual freedom of the ’60s. How did he go completely the other way? He wrote in the The Washington Times that his earlier stances were a mistake. He said he was “caught up in the hysteria” of the Vietnam era, which was underlined by “Marxist propaganda.”

The problem with Democrats, he said, is that they go after young people because it’s easier to “program their minds.” Yes, it’s everyone else who is brainwashed Voight. You’re the only one who sees the truth. You’re definitely a well-adjusted person with normal beliefs and everyone else is wrong.

It doesn’t help that he saunters around in a confused daze. Take a look at this photo op from earlier in April. Does Voight know where he is? He makes President Joe Biden seem like Albert Einstein in comparison, and that’s saying something. Look at his little cape!

Seriously what’s with the cape?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Hey dummy’: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even roast the GOP without her IQ plummeting
: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) puts on her Make America Great Again hat while addressing a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events on Saturday in Georgia, a critical battleground state two days before its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of Greene's district. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
‘Hey dummy’: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even roast the GOP without her IQ plummeting
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Wait, did Donald Trump fart in court or have a right poo? The ‘Diaper Don’ speculation, explained
Donald Trump smiling in orange makeup and a blue suit in court in 2024
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Wait, did Donald Trump fart in court or have a right poo? The ‘Diaper Don’ speculation, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Where is Barron Trump going to college?
Barron and Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where is Barron Trump going to college?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Is this some kind of sick joke?’ Lauren Boebert asks, and no, she’s not talking about her son breaking into cars
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) returns to a closed-door deposition with Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in the O’Neill House Office Building on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. The meeting with the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee is part of the Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Is this some kind of sick joke?’ Lauren Boebert asks, and no, she’s not talking about her son breaking into cars
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Why was a juror excused from Donald Trump’s hush money trial not even 2 days after being sworn in?
Donald Trump looking angry in a blue suit and blue tie in a New York courtroom
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why was a juror excused from Donald Trump’s hush money trial not even 2 days after being sworn in?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Hey dummy’: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even roast the GOP without her IQ plummeting
: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) puts on her Make America Great Again hat while addressing a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events on Saturday in Georgia, a critical battleground state two days before its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of Greene's district. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
‘Hey dummy’: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even roast the GOP without her IQ plummeting
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Wait, did Donald Trump fart in court or have a right poo? The ‘Diaper Don’ speculation, explained
Donald Trump smiling in orange makeup and a blue suit in court in 2024
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Wait, did Donald Trump fart in court or have a right poo? The ‘Diaper Don’ speculation, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Where is Barron Trump going to college?
Barron and Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where is Barron Trump going to college?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Is this some kind of sick joke?’ Lauren Boebert asks, and no, she’s not talking about her son breaking into cars
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) returns to a closed-door deposition with Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in the O’Neill House Office Building on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. The meeting with the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee is part of the Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Is this some kind of sick joke?’ Lauren Boebert asks, and no, she’s not talking about her son breaking into cars
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Why was a juror excused from Donald Trump’s hush money trial not even 2 days after being sworn in?
Donald Trump looking angry in a blue suit and blue tie in a New York courtroom
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why was a juror excused from Donald Trump’s hush money trial not even 2 days after being sworn in?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 18, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'