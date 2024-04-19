‘Barbaric animals destroying our country’: Jon Voight reveals who he’s backing for president after being mistaken for a mental patient

Remember Jon Voight? The Academy Award-winning actor, known for starring roles in Midnight Cowboy, Heat, 24 and Ray Donovan? The now 85-year-old actor has been focusing lately on something other than Hollywood, and he wants everyone else to follow his lead. Where does that lead? None other than support for former President Donald Trump. According to Voight, re-electing Trump is the only way to get America back on track.

Voight is all in on Trump and more ready than ever to fight Democrats, who he calls “barbaric animals.” Voight said the world is going through a lot, including war in Ukraine and Israel, and the only one who can save those countries is Trump God himself.

“This land of Israel is in danger. The land of the free, the USA, is in danger. Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war,” Voight shared. “We must stop this darkness, this negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote for the only president who can save these countries once and for all.”

The idea that America needs to be the world police stretches back to the post-WWII era, but apparently Voight wants that still to be the case. Voight thinks that Trump is the magic elixir for all that ails the world. Has no one told Voight that his idol is way more interested in getting himself out of trouble for pay hush money to a porn star than actually running the country?

If there’s one thing Voight does, it’s speak eloquently, even if he does seem like a madman. Just look at this: “Peace for all nations will come to be if you all see this truth: that President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA.”

Talk about cheerleading. Is Voight trying to get on the ticket? Does he really love Trump that much? Seems like it: “He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice, and he will help save Israel,” Voight said.

Why the hero worship? What’s even more strange is that at one point Voight was a counterculture icon, and he was associated with the revolutionary aspect and the sexual freedom of the ’60s. How did he go completely the other way? He wrote in the The Washington Times that his earlier stances were a mistake. He said he was “caught up in the hysteria” of the Vietnam era, which was underlined by “Marxist propaganda.”

The problem with Democrats, he said, is that they go after young people because it’s easier to “program their minds.” Yes, it’s everyone else who is brainwashed Voight. You’re the only one who sees the truth. You’re definitely a well-adjusted person with normal beliefs and everyone else is wrong.

It doesn’t help that he saunters around in a confused daze. Take a look at this photo op from earlier in April. Does Voight know where he is? He makes President Joe Biden seem like Albert Einstein in comparison, and that’s saying something. Look at his little cape!

Damn..I thought Jon Voight was a mental patient pretending to be Superman with a tiny grey cape !



How sad and pathetic..the Midnight Cowboy is a now only a

Quarter Til Three Clown

Seriously what’s with the cape?

