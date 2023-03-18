Donald Trump, on the eve of his arrest, demands protests: ‘Take our nation back’

The former president of the U.S., Donald J. Trump, took to social media early on Saturday morning to claim he is set to be arrested in days.

Writing on his Truth Social account across two posts, the former president claimed that he will be taken into custody this Tuesday as part of an ongoing Manhattan probe against him while doing what he does best – citing his usual controversial claims, falsehoods, calling for protest, and well, highlighting that he doesn’t know how basic grammar works.

Image via Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

No such planned arrest has been officially confirmed, the former president has no evidence to support his claims, and as reported by USA Today, Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Manhattan’s District Attorney’s office, has declined to provide any comments on the same. But the lack of solid proof has never deterred Trump, so why would it this time? As seen above, his provocative posts referenced “ILLEGAL LEAKS” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office as he stressed the arrest of the “LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA… ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

The posts’ capitalization and long sentences repeat the former president’s unsupported claim that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen. The second paragraph draws on several conspiracy theories, name-checks George Soros, and, in no uncertain terms calls for action on his behalf. It will make uncomfortable reading for many citizens, despite the former President’s reputation for ranting on the network.

The grammar-defying outburst – what did you first notice “stollen” or “boarder?” – references the New York prosecutor’s investigation into hush money Trump paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to his alleged sexual encounter with her under wraps.

The grand jury in Manhattan has heard from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has turned on his former employer. Denying the charges, Trump had labeled the investigation a “witch hunt” by a Democratic prosecutor.

In case his all-caps post makes the already hard task of reading his words even more daunting, here is a de-capitalized version for slightly easier reading but otherwise as written:

“Our nation is now third world & dying. The American dream is dead! The radical left anarchists have stollen our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our country. American patriots are being arrested & held in captivity like animals, while criminals & leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing & burning with no retribution. Millions are flooding through our open boarders, many from prisons & mental institutions. Crime & inflation are destroying our very way of life…”

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

Then there is his final line demanding his supporters to rile up chaos against his arrest.

“Protest, take our nation back!”

The latest posts are the latest in Trump’s provocative attempts to counter the investigation and cast it as an attempt to derail his campaign to stand in the 2024 presidential elections. However, there has been no public announcement of any timeframe for the case or any other potential action that will be taken eventually.

This is not the first time that Trump has demanded his supporters to revert to protests to avoid facing the consequences of his past actions. Earlier in 2023, the former U.S. president suggested that his indictment on any of the criminal investigations he’s currently involved with should be met by protest.

The indictment of the 76-year-old would be another extraordinary milestone in the investigations into his dealings that have been running for years. While no evidence of Trump’s claims is forthcoming, and the prosecutors are keeping quiet in response to the provocation, the incendiary words with a named deadline will make for an uneasy few days in the U.S., and particularly New York, whether any arrest and violent protests happen or not.

Trump’s call to his supporters comes barely three months after the House select committee released its long-awaited final report into the 201 Capitol Hill riot staged by a violent mob supporting the former president.