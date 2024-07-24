Image Credit: Disney
Trump and Kamala split photo
Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Politics
‘Especially a female’: This resurfaced footage of Donald Trump bashing women and downplaying Kamala Harris’ potential did not age well

A definitive Donald Trump statement may be remembered forever, but not for the reason he hoped.
Curtis Roberts
Published: Jul 24, 2024 04:22 pm

It would be a shame for Donald Trump if Kamala Harris wins the presidency, not because he would lose again, but because a resurfaced video of him discussing Harris will forever be remembered to his everlasting embarrassment.

In October of 2020, Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida wherein he addressed what he thought of himself in the final presidential debate of that year’s election. Things didn’t turn out well for Trump, as he lost the presidency to Joe Biden the following month, and now the seemingly inevitable Biden-Trump rematch is no more thanks to Biden dropping out. Trump is thus preparing to face Harris, pending any remaining Democratic pushback, and must settle any outstanding issues with Biden on the golf course, assuming that offer still stands.

During that rally four years ago, Trump had his usual cringeworthy moments, at one point even saying, “Please, please love me suburban women. I want you to love me.” At the time, he made anti-socialism a part of his campaign, even going so far as to flat out call Biden a socialist, something that Biden’s own presidency now disproves. Naturally, Trump applied this inaccurate label to Harris as well. At first, he said that the United States “would not be a socialist nation,” thus playing to his base and to others who may have believed his description of Biden’s politics. Then, as the video posted by Isaac Hayes III shows, after mispronouncing Kamala’s name, Trump blasted her. First he said, “Kamala will not be your first female president,” and then, “We’re not gonna have a socialist president, especially a female socialist president.”

The video of that statement will most certainly be replayed if and when Harris wins the election in November. In fact, it’s already being played now, with over 1M views on Hayes’ X account as of this writing. Trump’s motivation for saying it at the time was due in large part to the Republican Party believing that the Democratic were trying to win with Biden but then switch to Harris, something that has technically come true, though not in the way Republicans had foreseen.

What is the difference between male and female socialist presidents? I know there might be a punchline in there somewhere, but it’s a serious question. Technically, if we really want to dive into male socialist leaders of other countries, then it won’t take long to realize that maybe we are better off with a female. However, all of this conjecture is foolish at the end of the day, because Harris is not a socialist. She is, however, a female, and Trump has made it clear that he especially doesn’t think the United States will have a female president. Perhaps the greatest tragedy for him at that rally was that it likely meant some of those suburban women weren’t going to love him the way he so desired after all.

I write, therefore I am. It’s my passion and my love and has gifted me many things, though I hope it gifts my readers more.