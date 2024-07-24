‘I’ve never seen so many awkward moments in a political speech’: Here are 53 seconds of JD Vance being ‘soul-crushing’ and ‘REALLY BAD’

JD Vance is on the campaign trail and it’s not going well. Appearing at his old high school in Middletown, Ohio, the Republican senator had more than his fair share of awkward moments, and it’s safe to say the whole thing was a rather tepid affair.

You may be wondering what I mean by that. Well, let’s put it this way — he certainly doesn’t have a stage presence on the level of Donald Trump. Like him or hate him, Trump is capable of getting a reaction out of the crowds, good or bad. The man attracts people with extremist views who seem to hang on his every word, like Marjorie Taylor Greene for example. But for the rest of us, Donald Trump is simply intolerable.

On the other hand, his running mate JD Vance seems to be the polar opposite, completely incapable of providing the energy needed to get a response from the crowd. He’s like a wet noodle standing behind a podium. Don’t get me wrong, in every other aspect he’s just like Trump — racist, close-minded, bigoted, and worst of all, he thinks he’s way funnier than he actually is. He has everything Trump has, he just lacks the personality to sell it to the masses. I’m still not sure whether that makes him better or worse than Trump, though.

Anyway, if you don’t believe me you can see for yourself. User, @USMCLiberal on X has stitched together all of the painfully awkward moments from Vance’s rally and it makes for a video that’s almost a minute long.

Why does the video feel like an eternity?

I’ve never seen so many awkward moments in a political speech.



I’ve carved out the best ones, so you don’t have to endure the soul-crushing, forty boring minutes of JD Vance.



Just take my word for it.

REALLY BAD. pic.twitter.com/QB8exY2ieI — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) July 23, 2024

Was that really only 53 seconds? I could have sworn it felt like hours. The internal cringing that was happening while listening to him speak was almost too much to bear; it was like a form of torture. I can only imagine how painful it was to actually be there in person, witnessing it all firsthand.

One user summed it up in a short and sweet response, simply saying, “That was painful to watch.” Meanwhile, another user replied, “OMG. And they’re mocking Kamala’s laugh?” Can we talk about the awkward laugh? Let’s talk about the awkward laugh, it’s a weird kind of breathless laugh that chokes its way out, almost certainly insincere, but then again that’s exactly what you’d have to expect from someone like JD Vance.

Let’s also bear in mind that this was in his hometown, where you’d expect him to have the most fervent support, and yet it seems like he can’t even get a light chuckle from the crowd. It’s like drawing blood from a stone. The crowd seems more asleep than Joe Biden at the presidential debate, (sorry Joe). Maybe JD Vance really isn’t cut out for politics. He looks like he’d make a better Care Bear anyway.

