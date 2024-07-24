‘Disney’s next DEI box office bomb’: Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals the depths of her racism with reaction to Marvel-themed Kamala Harris poster

At this point, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will happily stoop to whatever new low she finds hilarious and believes will catapult her into public favor. This time around, she’s setting her sights on VP Kamala Harris — who now has a strong shot at becoming the first female president of the United States.

Harris’ ever-growing chance of becoming the first female (and first Black woman) president is certainly an achievement that should be celebrated and supported, but instead, good ole’ MTG is using this opportunity to remind voters of her grotesque opinions and blatant racism. Blasting transphobic views on the daily just wasn’t enough, eh, Marj?

Keeping up with the horrific reputation she’s so effortlessly built for herself, Greene decided to repost an eye-catching image depicting Harris as Captain America and added the caption: “Disney’s next DEI box office bomb.” For some background, DEI is a framework designed to “transform society into a more just place” with diversity, equity, and inclusion in government, schools, and businesses.

Disney’s next DEI box office bomb. https://t.co/6YAKAMUc73 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 23, 2024

Following Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Harris, a variety of Republicans have already used DEI references to verbally attack the VP, including Rep. Tim Burchett and Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Let’s be real ⏤ glorifying any D.C. politician as a Marvel superhero is a bit much, but dragging the term “DEI” in the mix as a method of insult is definitely not the appropriate way to handle the AI-generated image and the hope that it undoubtedly stands for. If Greene wishes to get cute with the Marvel references, however, let’s not forget that Republican overlord Trump is heavily considered to be the Orange Thanos Variant. And while MTG might not be in Marvel character consideration, she’s certainly earned the title of Capitol Hill Karen and a few others.

