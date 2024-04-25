Donald Trump on Bill Barr
‘Just a Karen at Target’: Donald Trump experiences moment of rare sanity as his no. 1 pretentious hater embraces desperation

A world where Trump is intelligent? The apocalypse is already here.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 07:54 am

I was not expecting to be surprised by Donald Trump at all this week. But he has, hands down, managed to be the man of the moment after probably stealing someone’s essence because the prone-to-idiocy ex-president just exhibited flawless intelligence with perfection. Give me a moment, trying to pick my jaw from the floor.

We solved so many mysteries this week — the most notable being finding out that cheeseburgers are the reason behind Trump’s farts in court and evidence that Donny was right about the rigged elections. But clearly, he still has a trick or two left in his treasure trove because he just penned a sarcastic note without sounding like a raving lunatic and for once, reduced the person he was aiming the jibe at — Bill Barr, his former attorney general and current critic — to ashes with his insult. 

The fact that he also highlighted that nothing good can ever come out of supporting him and the ones who still do are simply ramming their leg on the ax is just a bonus.

During his recent appearance Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” Barr first lumped Trump into the “bad choices” he believes the 2024 elections present but still endorsed him as his “soul searching” confirmed to him that the former POTUS “would do the least harm to the country.” But Trump, exhibiting surprising sarcasm skills, has let him know that bygones are not bygones for him.

Barr ditched his administration back in 2020 after openly shooting down Trump’s claims that the election was rigged and has called his former boss out on many occasions, like refuting his claims of a witch hunt during his “very damning” second indictment and calling him a  “defiant 9-year-old kid.”

In retaliation, Trump has called Barr, a man he once deemed one of the “most respected jurists in the country,” everything from a “gutless pig” to a “coward” (in addition to the selected adjectives above. reserving some of his harshest language for the man he once praised as “one of the most respected jurists in the country.”

Obviously, when it comes to insulting Barr, Trump suddenly regains the ability to be coherent and pen a 10/10 insult. Needless to say, the population of America is delightfully shocked and impressed.

It’s obvious — while Trump holds on to his anger and indignation, Barr is itching to make a U-turn. Just months after saying to Fox News that he is not in favor of Trump being a GOP nominee, Barr is now defending him, publicly stressing that the twice-indicted former president committed no crime and the ongoing hush money trial is nothing but “an abomination” and “obviously political,”

