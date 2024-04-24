Eric Trump admits he feels left out while Donald Trump wins his rightful crown

If you forget all the crimes and frauds the younger Trump son committed, you can almost feel bad for how Donald Trump has only two modes for Eric Trump — either he forgets him or he throws him under the bus. And now, with all the spotlight on his father, Junior Trump is telling everyone who will listen that he deserves a piece of that cake too.

At the moment. Daddy Dearest is stuck in court courtesy of the ongoing hush money trial and leveling another emotionless stare at yet another ally-turned-nemesis – David Pecker, the former the former National Enquirer boss, who is testifying against the ex-president as the first witness in the case. His testimony started with admitting that the publication was used to suppress damaging stories about Trump during the 2016 elections and it has now expanded to include how the outlet was used to smear the reputation of his political opponents with fake news and lies, which were often provided to the Enquirer by Trump’s staff.

“I said what I would do is I would run or publish positive stories about Mr. Trump and I would publish negative stories about his opponents.”

And when Pekcer published negative stories about Bill and Hillary Clinton, he shared Trump was “pleased.”

Looks like Trump has been telling the truth all along, just mixed up the years a bit – yes, the Presidential elections were rigged, but not the 2020 one, the ones that took place in 2016, and he was the one who manipulated the outcome by paying out of his pocket to spread lies about his rivals. He truly deserves to be called the King of Fake News.

Donald Trump, the King of Fake News & Election Interference. It was all rigged. pic.twitter.com/EvQ6p1HiiH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 23, 2024

But after settling for a $4 million penalty in comparison to the half a billion in fines leveled against his father, Eric Trump is in no mood to be outshined. Not this time.

I told you the day of the Mar-a-Lago raid that this “came from to top.” Well here you go! https://t.co/1YORpXlL63 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 23, 2024

Yep, Trump has got competition because Eric has got it all:

Bad grammar? Check.

Proudly boasting a story from a dubious source that has no proof backing its claim? Check

Peddling fake news and ignoring that the actual facts are out there and easily accessible? Check

Trump supporters have been screaming this lie about Joe Biden ordering the raid on Mar-a-Lago since 2022 and it has been debunked multiple times with hard-to-overlook evidence.

But of course, Trump and his sons don’t really have “making authentic and logical statements” on their list. Anyway, if beating his father in the department of dumping fake news was what Eric was after, then congratulations dear! Everyone is questioning and mocking your sanity and boldness to believe you will ever be seen as a trusted source.

You get your news from a “Pro-Trump fan account” LMFAOOOO 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mOiuXjkKM3 — ✙ Fella Brigade ✙ (@FellaBrigade) April 24, 2024

Yo son. This is Fake News. You know, like the one your Dad paid David Pecker to write about @tedcruz . I'm sure you don't know that though. pic.twitter.com/8qE7pGpBLW — saheedbaksh (@saheedbaksh) April 24, 2024

Not true.



On another matter … why aren't you or other trump family members sitting in the court trial supporting your indicted father? — Donamaria (@FraidNotz) April 24, 2024

About the last one — I think I speak for Eric when I say he had every right to not accompany his father in court. If he did join Trump, he would be sitting very close to America’s very own FartMan in court, and given Eric’s rapidly dwindling brain cells, surviving those deadly gases would be the final nail in his coffin.

