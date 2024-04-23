Stephen King on Donald Trump and David Pecker
Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters

Break ups are hard, but this will really hurt Donny.
Apeksha Bagchi
Published: Apr 23, 2024 12:01 pm

2024 has been putting Donald Trump through the wringer, and it is not done dragging him through the thorns, as the ongoing hush-money trail has cost him an ally to whom he owes the biggest milestone of his life. And as the ex-U.S. President definitely can’t fart his way through this one, Stephen King has come forward to helpfully encapsulate the essence of his pain.

After snoozing, farting, and looking like the Grinch who could not steal Christmas, Trump’s historic hush-money trial has taken a turn for the worse… for him. On day 5 of the trial, he found himself understanding what “paying for your sins” means as David Pecker, the former National Enquirer boss and a concerningly loyal Trump ally/friend, took the stand to testify against him as the first witness in the case.

As reported by CNN, the GOP candidate leveled an emotionless stare (or he was concentrating on getting out a gust of his infamous noxious gases, who knows) at his former buddy, who went on to detail the practice of “catch and kill” the outlet employed under him to protect and boost Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 election, while killing the stories that would harm his reputation and chances of winning.

In short, the Enquirer purchased the sole rights to publish damaging stories about Trump and then ensured to bury them so deep that even a whisper of their existence didn’t exist. Wow, right? Well, the best part is Pecker is not done with his testimony of how the publication was used to control and influence the election.

Needless to say, Trump is not happy about this development. But the same can’t be said about Stephen King, who has shown that he has a flare for writing crisp, hard-hitting headlines as well.

Of course, MAGAs are not okay with King finding joy in their ideal’s hardships — after all, the list of his allies who eventually turned against him is getting lengthier with each passing day. He has lost solid loyalists like Mike Pence, Bill Barr, Michaell Cohen, etc, and is left with the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and son Eric Trump championing his cause. Couple this with Trump senselessly rambling throughout his rallies and reminding everyone he is a pervert in his off-time, and you can see why his supporters are really pissed.

Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.