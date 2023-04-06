Marjorie Taylor Greene locks her anti-LGBTQ+ phasers on Jack Daniel’s, Rep. Robert Garcia advises her to ‘let it go already’

It speaks volumes about the kind of free time Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has on her hands as she has decided to add the famous whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s to her personalized version of the “Death Note.”

Free from spewing controversial and untrue claims — not everyone is a natural clairvoyant like Donald Trump now, are they? — during her protest against the former president’s arrest in New York City, MTG is back to basics. But there is only so much she can say when it comes to promoting her anti-LGBTQ+ views without repeating her own word salad. So, after she retweeted an older tweet of hers that illogically stressed “trans don’t need trans rights,” she managed to find a new object to drown in her bigoted opinion process for the topic — the whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s.

Recently, Jack Daniel’s announced that for their first-ever reality series, Drag Queen Summer Glamp, the brand is joining forces with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums BeBe Zahara Benet, Manila Luzon, and Trinity the Tuck to “put the ‘glam’ in glamping at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.” American country artist Travis Tritt called out the company for its attempts at being inclusive — after doing the same with Anheuser Busch for choosing trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its Bud Light beers. And of course, Greene, sensing a kindred spirit, had to back his opinion on the topic.

Targeting drag queens is not new for MTG — while proposing her nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors, she had spoken at length about how drag queens are “groomers and child predators” who must be stopped because they are “sexualizing children for profit in a multibillion-dollar medical industry that looks to grow and grow!”

But seeing that she looks set to resume her old habits, Rep. Robert Garcia, in the tone of an exasperated parent berating a tantrum-throwing child, advised her to drop the issue.

JFC Marjorie, why are you so obsessed with drag queens? Let it go already. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 6, 2023

Others in the comments went their own creative ways to to point out her fruitless attempts at promoting the boycott of Jack Daniel’s.

Noted … Now, Barkeep, another shot of Jack please, only this time, make it a double — Burtis Bone (@BoneBurtis) April 6, 2023

Wait until you hear about all the other companies supporting equal rights. — Tony ✭ (@TweetsOfTonyG) April 6, 2023

Love the support from Jack Daniels!!!! Thanks for pointing it out MTG I will now go out and buy Jack Daniels! — Kristen Kelleher (@kelleherkrisl) April 6, 2023

One couldn’t help but point out that Jack Daniel’s campaign in question is more than two years old and yet, Greene’s desire to boycott the brand only rose now.

Weird how you didn't note this in 2021 when it took place. — Persephone (@Persephone513) April 6, 2023

This is not the first time when Greene has been cautioned to curb her eagerness to dive down into the bottomless pit of her redundant anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. But when has MTG heeded sane, impartial advice — that actually makes sense — in her whole life?