Robert De Niro takes a moment out of his day to call Donald Trump one word outside of NYC courthouse

There are plenty of words that accurately describe Donald Trump (“accurate” not being one of them), but actor Robert De Niro today has summed up the former Apprentice host and current wannabe dictator of America up in just one.

The actor spoke Tuesday, May 28 outside the Manhattan courthouse in which Trump is being tried for making illegal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The payment was said to hide the alleged affair the pair had while Melania Trump was pregnant with Donald’s son, Barron. It was supposedly facilitated by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is the prosecution’s key witness.

Tensions were already running high as closing arguments were being presented Tuesday. Opponents of Trump and those with functioning eyes and ears have argued that this offense is yet another pebble in the avalanche of reasons why the failed businessman is unsuitable for the presidency, and should even be in jail. His supporters will either claim justice was served if he does not face sanction for this crime or argue that the system is crooked if he is rightfully punished.

Trump’s behavior has been embarrassing for many years now, with the former president famous for acting out in a way that most toddlers would be ashamed of. This tendency has only become worse over the course of the trial, as Trump is forced to sit and listen to people who aren’t just not blindly praising him, but at times actively pointing out just how terrible he is. And that’s before we mention his questionable hygiene.

The Republican frontrunner has been fined numerous times for his behaviour by the judge, which his supporters claim is unfair and his detractors argue is more proof that he is playing by another set of rules. It is hard to see why he hasn’t yet been put behind bars, as during this trial he has attacked several witnesses via social media, as well as publicly complained about the judge’s daughter. Even for his incredibly low bar, the behavior has been pathetic.

Robert De Niro calls Trump a clown outside of the Manhattan courthouse.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NKIzBEbBco — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 28, 2024

Which is why De Niro’s simple put-down was incredibly effective. The Taxi Driver star labelled Trump “a clown,” adding that although New York City is “accommodating” to clowns and “people who do crazy stuff,” letting them run the country “doesn’t work.” An understatement to say the least. And, while Trump’s actions and outbursts should be taken as seriously as a clown show, the fact that such a large chunk of the population thinks he’s America’s only hope makes him incredibly dangerous. He may be hard to take seriously, but the consequences of Trump being elected and allowed to escape justice are no laughing matter.

