Actor Robert De Niro departs after speaking to the media in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments begin in former U.S. President Trump's hush money trial. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Robert De Niro takes a moment out of his day to call Donald Trump one word outside of NYC courthouse

The veteran actor isn't pulling any punches as he demonstrates his disdain for the one-term, twice-impeached former president.
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:50 pm

There are plenty of words that accurately describe Donald Trump (“accurate” not being one of them), but actor Robert De Niro today has summed up the former Apprentice host and current wannabe dictator of America up in just one.

Recommended Videos

The actor spoke Tuesday, May 28 outside the Manhattan courthouse in which Trump is being tried for making illegal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The payment was said to hide the alleged affair the pair had while Melania Trump was pregnant with Donald’s son, Barron. It was supposedly facilitated by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is the prosecution’s key witness.

Tensions were already running high as closing arguments were being presented Tuesday. Opponents of Trump and those with functioning eyes and ears have argued that this offense is yet another pebble in the avalanche of reasons why the failed businessman is unsuitable for the presidency, and should even be in jail. His supporters will either claim justice was served if he does not face sanction for this crime or argue that the system is crooked if he is rightfully punished.

Trump’s behavior has been embarrassing for many years now, with the former president famous for acting out in a way that most toddlers would be ashamed of. This tendency has only become worse over the course of the trial, as Trump is forced to sit and listen to people who aren’t just not blindly praising him, but at times actively pointing out just how terrible he is. And that’s before we mention his questionable hygiene.

The Republican frontrunner has been fined numerous times for his behaviour by the judge, which his supporters claim is unfair and his detractors argue is more proof that he is playing by another set of rules. It is hard to see why he hasn’t yet been put behind bars, as during this trial he has attacked several witnesses via social media, as well as publicly complained about the judge’s daughter. Even for his incredibly low bar, the behavior has been pathetic.

Which is why De Niro’s simple put-down was incredibly effective. The Taxi Driver star labelled Trump “a clown,” adding that although New York City is “accommodating” to clowns and “people who do crazy stuff,” letting them run the country “doesn’t work.” An understatement to say the least. And, while Trump’s actions and outbursts should be taken as seriously as a clown show, the fact that such a large chunk of the population thinks he’s America’s only hope makes him incredibly dangerous. He may be hard to take seriously, but the consequences of Trump being elected and allowed to escape justice are no laughing matter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Kevin Sorbo holding a sword
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Larry David
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article All States Ranked By Education
The United States Congress
Category: News
News
All States Ranked By Education
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Kevin Sorbo holding a sword
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Larry David
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article All States Ranked By Education
The United States Congress
Category: News
News
All States Ranked By Education
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.