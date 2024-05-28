The United States Congress
Image via Getty
Category:
News

All States Ranked By Education

And the best colleges and universities in each state.
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: May 28, 2024 01:32 pm

Despite all residing within the same country, if you travel from state to state in the U.S., you may notice vast differences between them.

Recommended Videos

You’d never mistake Hawaii for Kansas, or Montana for the bright lights of New York City. The people are very different too. Southern culture varies wildly from what it’s like to talk to people out west. And don’t even get started on the food. There are dishes in one state that others haven’t even heard of.

Those surface-level differences don’t even begin to overturn each state’s governmental, policy, and education differences. Because the government has allowed states to operate independently from one another in many ways things like education levels vary as well.

To put that into perspective, here are all 50 states ranked from worst to best education, according to U.S. News.

50. New Mexico

@jsanchez_505

#NewMexico must #visit #outdoor #adventures #part1 with @Jessie #newmexicotrue #505 #575 #whitesandsnationalpark #gilmantunnels #bistibadland

♬ Sail – AWOLNATION

New Mexico is by no means home to any world-renowned universities, but the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State, and Eastern New Mexico University all offer quality higher education to the state’s residents.

49. Oklahoma

@foxymamabailey

Follow us on our journey to find cool places to visit most places will be in Texas but their will also be ones out of state like this one in Oklahoma. 🤠📍🌏 #oklahoma #texas #turnerfalls #placestovisit #thingstodo #mustdo #explore #exploring

♬ wait m83 – ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:*

Oklahomans can seek their education at The University of Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Cameron University, and several other accredited universities.

48. West Virginia

West Virginia University and Marshall University are the most well-known higher education options for academic West Virginians.

47. Louisiana

@kimberloren

The Atchalafaya is the largest swamp in North America! The beauty of these flooded cypress forests is so unique and magical. #travellouisiana #atchalafaya #swamplife #cajuncountry #acadiana #cypresstrees #explorelouisiana #stmartinparish #breuxbridge #lakemartin #louisiana #bayoulife #bayou #cajuncountryswamptours

♬ Lochloosa – JJ Grey & Mofro

Louisiana State University is known nationwide for its sports teams and is one of the oldest universities in the country.

46. Alaska

@scarsthread

Such a beautiful state!! #alaska #fairbanks #northernlights #fyp #travel #ComeDanceWithMe #ScreamItOut

♬ Come Back Be Here x Teach Me How To Dougie mashup – DJ Rog 🎧

Alaska is lesser known for its schools and universities, but in-state students can still look to the University of Alaska and Alaska Pacific University.

45. Alabama

@huntsvilleadventurer

You won’t believe what you can find in Alabama if you just take the time to look. 👀 . I look for amazing places everywhere I go. I love my state and I also love traveling. ✈️ I started @jetlaghero recently to find flights from Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia around the world at a fraction of the cost. What I do is look through flight prices every single day and wait for them to drop. Drops that are not advertised by the airlines. These drops can be incredibly significant. When prices drop about 40-80% off their normal rates I send the deal straight to my members. If you’re interested in traveling, give me a follow on my profile and sign up for my 1 month free trial on my website. Link in my bio. . When you’re out exploring always remember to leave no trace. . #alabamathebeautiful #alabamathemagical #visitalabama #visitnorthalabama #visitalabama #alabamawaterfalls #alabama

♬ I Found – Amber Run

Alabama University is practically world-renowned for its sports teams, Greek life, and solid options for higher education for Alabamians and beyond.

44. Arizona

@yakeandmarie

Hiking The Wave feels like a different planet #thewave #desert #adventuretravel #hikingadventures

♬ the beach x another love DJ Lilli – DJ LILLI

Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked public universities in the nation and the world.

43. Maine

@nomadinnature_

1. Tidal Falls Preserve 2. Beehive Trail 3. Jordan Pond 4. Bar Harbor 5. Cadillac Mountain 6. Camden 🌈🦭🏕️ #maine #mainetok #travel #mainelife #adventure #nomad #hike #camp #thingstodo #mainecheck #acadia #barharbor #camdenmaine #fyp #foryou

♬ Woodland – The Paper Kites

The University of Maine, Bates College, and Colby College are all viable options for educational opportunities in the great state of Maine.

42. South Carolina

@audreyfoster

4️⃣ roadtrips in SC to add to your spring/summer bucketlist! #southcarolina #cypressgardens #huntingislandstatepark #prettyplace #thompsonfamilyfarms

♬ midnight city (slowed reverb) (feat. kadirhho) – ciaffa & fedo DJ

South Carolina is home to several famous and accredited schools including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and College of Charleston.

41. Michigan

@gzajec

Pure Michigan, come visit us #detroit #puremichigan #midwest #hiddengems #travel #greatlakes #michigan #fyp

♬ Can We Kiss Forever? – Kina

Michiganders look to the University of Michigan and Michigan State for higher education in their home states.

40. Oregan

@throughthepnw

A pocket of the Pacific Northwest that doesn’t feel like Earth #pnw #oregon #twilight

♬ roslyn – hey

University of Oregon, Oregon State, and Pacific University all offer higher education for Oregon citizens and anyone looking to escape to the Pacific for their next steps.

39. Pennsylvania

@pennsylvaniajunkie

Pennsylvania, some of us have always seen your beauty. 🥹💙 #pennsylvania #pennsylvaniacheck #pennsylvanianature #pennsylvanian #laurelhighlands #laurelhighlandspa #southwesternpa

♬ Originalton – eli and maja<3

The University of Pennsylvania is on the Ivy League list — but if that isn’t your speed, Carnegie Mellon tends to be almost as prestigious. There’s also the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, both known for their sports teams.

38. Arkansas

@jesshikes_ar

Nature is my biggest source of thwrapy and these places bring me comfort #arkansas #arkansascheck #arkansasrazorbacks #arkansasmob #naturevibes #hiketok #naturetok #naturetherapy #americathebeautiful

♬ Welcome Home, Son (Remastered) – Radical Face

Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas serve their state, alongside several others, as the best higher education opportunities.

37. Nevada

@jesshikes_ar

Nature is my biggest source of thwrapy and these places bring me comfort #arkansas #arkansascheck #arkansasrazorbacks #arkansasmob #naturevibes #hiketok #naturetok #naturetherapy #americathebeautiful

♬ Welcome Home, Son (Remastered) – Radical Face

Nevada State and the University of Nevada are the two big schools for Nevadans to choose from.

36. Rhode Island

@erinharperr

i promise this is my last one…. until summer

♬ I love happy me – excel💕

The Ivy League school Brown University, takes up much of the higher education real estate, but Rhode Island College, the Rhode Island School of Design, and the University of Rhode Island offer quality education as well.

35. Mississippi

@ledariusk

Yeahhh 😭🤣🤣#601 #greenscreen #mississippi #ledariusk #walmart #dollartree

♬ rocking a cardigan in atlanta – 🙂

University of Mississippi, Mississippi State, and Jackson State are the perfect places for Mississippi residents to receive degrees.

34. Kentucky

@arabellastokes

Which one would you like to visit most? ☺️ #travel #exploring #naturelover #kentucky #roadtrip #neverstopexploring

♬ More Than Friends – Aidan Bissett

The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are some of the most popular schools in Kentucky.

33. Delaware

@firststatedestinations

The BEST way to experience the Delaware beaches?! #fyp #thingstodo #delaware #placestovisit #minivlog #delawarebeaches #summervibes #dayinthelife #vlog #rehobothbeach

♬ Summer day – TimTaj

The small state of Delaware still offers several colleges including the University of Delaware and Wilmington University.

32. Ohio

@camille…rose

so beautiful here 😍 #ohio #columbusohio #fyp #travel #traveltiktok #travelohio #fypシ #fypage #traveltiktok #drone #dronevideo

♬ original sound – rxnplify

Ohio State University and Ohio University service the state with higher educational opportunities.

31. Tennessee

@laurenashcreative

East TN > #fypp #DanceWithTurboTax

♬ Oklahoma Smoke Show – Zach Bryan

University of Tennessee, Rhodes College, and Vanderbilt University are all out there waiting for young Tennesseans and beyond.

30. Missouri

@arabellastokes

Which one would you like to visit most? ☺️ #travel #exploring #naturelover #missouri #ozarks #roadtrip #bucketlisttravel

♬ Mama Said – Lukas Graham

Missouri is home to the University of Missouri, Washington University, and College of the Ozarks.

29. Texas

@willedmond

SHARE + SAVE – I needed to cool off from the Summer heat. It’s been HAWT! I took my friends from Canada on an unforgettable adventure to swim in the crystalline waters here in the Hill Country. Nestled amidst the rolling hills, this natural masterpiece is no ordinary swimming hole—it’s an extraordinary testament to nature’s artistry. With its origin tracing back to an ancient underground river, the Blue Hole offers an exhilarating plunge into a watery paradise. Towering cypress trees gracefully sway, creating a picturesque backdrop as the sun’s rays dance upon the water’s surface. If you ever find yourself near Austin, Texas be sure to make the 1hr drive South to Wimberly, Texas for a perfect day trip! Would you swim here? #Travel #Nature #SwimmingHoles #texas #hillcountry #BlueHole #naturalswimmingpool

♬ original sound – WillEdmond

The University of Texas, Texas A&M, and Rice University are just a few accredited colleges in the big state of Texas.

28. North Dakota

@bobbykhor

North Dakota has my heart ❤️ #travelwbobby #northdakotatravel #northdakota #theodorerooseveltnationlpark #aurora #fyp #wanderlust #northdakotalegendary

♬ original sound – Bobby Khor

North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota both house educational opportunities for young North Dakotans.

27. Hawaii

@luxtravelbe

The beautiful nature of Hawaii 💙 #hawaii #hawaiitiktok #hawaiilife

♬ Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride (From “Lilo & Stitch”) – Geek Music

The beautiful islands of Hawaii offer educational opportunities at the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young, and Chaminade University.

26. Georgia

@sophiethevagabond

This experience was so amazing #travel #chattanooga #georgia #magical

♬ what a time – favsoundds

University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Emory house some of the best educational opportunities Georgia has to offer.

25. Indiana

@slizziemcguire

what city has your favorite hidden secret? #batesvilleindiana #exploreindiana #travelindiana #citysecrets #cooldowntown #historiccity #farmersmarket #explorewithme #letsexplorerogether #summeradventures #adventuretime #photospots #instagrammableplaces #hiddentreasures #indyspots #travelwithme #travelindy #exploreindy #backroadindiana #letsgobacktoindiana #backhomeagaininindiana

♬ Stuck In The Middle – Tai Verdes

Indiana colleges include Purdue University, and the University of Notre Dame.

24. Vermont

@alinazbv

The cutest fall town in Vermont #vermonttravel #smalltowncharm #autumnaesthetic🍁🍂

♬ ac vhscoven on Instagram – mia

Vermont is home to the University of Vermont and Middlebury College.

23. California

@sophiaxverde

I swear California isn’t real sometimes… #malibu #pointdumemalibu #pointdume #visitcalifornia #discovercalifornia #socaladventures

♬ Kids – 🧇

California has countless higher education opportunities including Stanford, the University of Southern California, and the University of California.

22. Montana

@alexxhinson

one minute of montana #fyp #foryou #outdoors

♬ i miss your warm hands – i don’t like mirrors

The University of Montana and Montana State adorn the gorgeous mountains of this state.

21. North Carolina

@veronicaeutler

i get to live here 🥹 #wilmingtonnc #northcarolina #wrightsvillebeach #cousinsbeach #summeriturnedpretty

♬ Coastline – Hollow Coves

University of North Carolina and NC State are two of North Carolina’s best schools.

20. Maryland

@dan_yell_uhhhhh

The inner harbor this time of year is 😍

♬ Moonlight – Sped Up – Kali Uchis

Maryland houses the University of Maryland, Towson, and Johns Hopkins University.

19. Kansas

@mommabritt22

Kansas travel ideas! #explore #travel #sightseeing #adventure #fun @Follow for Travel

♬ original sound – momma-Brittni

Kansas’s best-known schools are University of Kansas and Kansas State.

18. Idaho

@bobbykhor

Idaho, what a beautiful state. #idahotravel #idaho #stanley #sawtoothmountains #travelwbobby #roadtripusa

♬ Mia & Sebastian’s Theme – Kim Bo

Idaho has potatoes, Boise State University, and the University of Idaho.

17. Minnesota

@lonelyplanet

💰 FREE THINGS IN MINNEAPOLIS 💰 Yeah, it can get preeetty chilly. But it can also get pretty fun – for free. Bundle up, hop on a bike and embrace all things Minneapolis, starting with a few of our fave free activities and spots around the city: Minnehaha Park Nicollet Mall Minneapolis Institute of Art Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Stone Arch Bridge St. Anthony Falls Heritage Trail #minneapolis #minneapolisminnesota #freethingstodo

♬ Vlog Video work Fashionable BGM(847726) – Tsuyoshi_san

University of Minnesota and Carleton College are both accredited universities in Minnesota.

16. Illinois

@enjoyillinois

Break free from the city and explore new destinations in the MiddleofEverything! #EnjoyIllinois #SpringinIllinois #IllinoisOutdoors

♬ original sound – Enjoy Illinois

Chicago, Illinois houses the University of Chicago and Loyola, with Northwestern University nearby.

15. South Dakota

@andyaustinphoto

Don’t sleep on South Dakota. #hifromSD #forever605 #southdakota #blackhills #travel

♬ Holy Roller (feat. Sierra Ferrell) – Zach Bryan

University of South Dakota and South Dakota State are two of the better-known schools in the state.

14. Nebraska

@thecornbelt

Replying to @Amy you never know what you’ll get in #nebraska #midwest

♬ Places that dont feel real – Our Awesome World 🌎

University of Nebraska, Creighton University, and Bellevue are all viable higher education options in Nebraska.

13. Washington

@juliatakesahike

So many beautiful places I’d love to spend more time in 🥰 Washington is one of them! #pnw #washington #washingtonstate #visitwashington #mountrainier #wildflowers #skylineloop #mountrainiernationalpark

♬ Should I move here – Rod

Washington is home to the University of Washington and Whitman College.

12. New York

@nytoanywhere

6 places to visit in #upstateNewYork – have you been to any of these?? #newyorkstate #upstateny #getoutside #nylife #newyorklife #newyorkbucketlist

♬ Only Love (Originally Performed by Ben Howard) [Acoustic Version] – Guitar Masters

New York City alone holds NYU, Columbia, and Barnard College.

11. Iowa

@2pcfishmeal

Most beaitiful place in the world 🌎#mostbeautiful #iowa #CapCut

♬ original sound – Jackie Tran

Iowa houses the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

10. Virginia

@

♬ –

Virginians wishing to stay in-state for university after their primary education can go to George Mason, William & Mary, University of Virginia, and James Madison University.

9. New Hampshire

@fhollenspammmm

@Katherine Lets visit soon 😍😍😍 #hiddengem

♬ original sound – fhollenbergspammmm

University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, and the Ivy League Dartmouth College all find their homes in New Hampshire.

8. Connecticut

@thecollectionbykcm

4 Coolest Places To Visit in Connecticut [Stonington, Madison, Saville Dam & Enders Island] #connecticut #thingstodoconnecticut #ct #connecticutcheck #connecticuttiktok #connecticuttok #stonington #stoningtonct #madisonct #savilledam #endersisland #greenwich #greenwichct #fairfieldct #newhaven #hartford #thingstodonyc #nycweekendgetaway #escapenyc #traveltok #traveltiktok #traveldiaries #travelmore #travel #thingstodoinct #thingstodoinconnecticut #bucketlisttravel #travelct #travelconnecticut #visitct #visitconnecticut #connecticutlife

♬ Bitter Sweet Symphony – Extended Version – The Verve

Connecticuters boast the Ivy League school Yale University as well as the University of Connecticut and Connecticut college.

7. Wyoming

@greengoldandblues

Our first day of riding in Wyoming was absolutely magical. I love the desert, but the mountains are what really made me fall in love with the United States. #wyoming #mountains #wildflowers #jacksonhole #morningmeditation #equineasmr #asmr #reddeadredemption2 #reddeadredemption #lifebetweentheears #backcountry #greengoldandblues

♬ original sound – Jodie Morton

Wyoming, despite its stellar education rating, only has one four-year degree-granting university, perfectly named, The University of Wyoming.

6. Wisconsin

@colinphalen

🌷🌞🍁❄️ #wisconsin #wisco #wisconsincheck #wisconsinlife #midwest #madisonwi #uwmadison #milwaukee #sheboygan #devilslake #kohlerandraestatepark #wollersheim

♬ original sound – yoshimiyagi

Wisconsin is home to cheese and the University of Wisconsin, Marquette University, and Lawrence University.

5. Colorado

@markonthemove

Summers in Colorado are elite 🏔️

♬ Stubborn Love – The Lumineers

Colorado colleges include the University of Colorado, Colorado College, Colorado State, and the University of Denver.

4. New Jersey

@jerseysbest1

You’ll be transported to an ever-blooming wonderland within this New Jersey botanical garden. 🤩 It’s worth adding to your fall day trip list. Note: The park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free. The Holiday Open House will be Nov. 30-Dec. 3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at njbg.org. #njtok #njcheck #thingstodonj #njisbeautiful #njisntboring #northjersey #northjerseyadventures #passaiccountynj #njfall #njfallbucketlist #njstatebotanicalgarden #ringwoodnj #jerseysbest

♬ Magical Fantasy – Dmitriy Sevostyanov

Ivy League Princeton University is housed in New Jersey alongside Seton Hall University, Rowan University, and Montclair State.

3. Massachusetts

@amandawoodwardrealestate

they hit different #massachusetts #massachusettstiktok #summerinmassachusetts #capecod #capecodmassachusetts #capecodsummer #newengland #newenglandsummer

♬ belly conklin x brazil by declan mckenna – summer 🌺

Primary education aside, Massachusetts is known for housing some of the best colleges in the country. The list includes Harvard, Boston College, MIT, and Amherst.

2. Utah

@angeltraces

One of my new favorite places 🤍 #hiking #outdoors #travel #nature #traveltiktok #utah #tiktoktravel #hiddengems #utahtravel #trending

♬ Epic Music(863502) – Draganov89

When you think of quality education, you may not think of Utah, but the state is number two for a reason. High Schoolers may end up at the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, or even Utah State.

1. Florida

@followmeaway

Incredible weekend getaways in Florida! If you are looking for Florida weekend trips, these are my picks! #florida #floridacheck #floridalife #weekendgetaway #weekendtrip #floridakeys #keywest #ameliaisland #centralflorida #southflorida #floridasprings #travellife #travelbucketlist #traveldiaries

♬ original sound – Followmeaway

The University of Florida, University of Miami, and Florida State University are the paths of many a Floridian high school student, who whether they know it or not, may have one of the best educations in the country.

U.S. News and World Report bases its ranking on higher education levels and education from kindergarten through the end of high school. Granted, much of an individual’s education is based on their schools and teachers.

But if you’re looking for a big move and are hoping to start with a good education, this list may be the perfect place to begin your search.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Lauren Boebert looking like she's just been caught groping someone at 'Beetlejuice: The Musical'
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Lauren Boebert looking like she's just been caught groping someone at 'Beetlejuice: The Musical'
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.