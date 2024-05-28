All States Ranked By Education

Despite all residing within the same country, if you travel from state to state in the U.S., you may notice vast differences between them.

You’d never mistake Hawaii for Kansas, or Montana for the bright lights of New York City. The people are very different too. Southern culture varies wildly from what it’s like to talk to people out west. And don’t even get started on the food. There are dishes in one state that others haven’t even heard of.

Those surface-level differences don’t even begin to overturn each state’s governmental, policy, and education differences. Because the government has allowed states to operate independently from one another in many ways things like education levels vary as well.

To put that into perspective, here are all 50 states ranked from worst to best education, according to U.S. News.

50. New Mexico

New Mexico is by no means home to any world-renowned universities, but the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State, and Eastern New Mexico University all offer quality higher education to the state’s residents.

49. Oklahoma

Oklahomans can seek their education at The University of Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Cameron University, and several other accredited universities.

48. West Virginia

West Virginia University and Marshall University are the most well-known higher education options for academic West Virginians.

47. Louisiana

Louisiana State University is known nationwide for its sports teams and is one of the oldest universities in the country.

46. Alaska

Alaska is lesser known for its schools and universities, but in-state students can still look to the University of Alaska and Alaska Pacific University.

45. Alabama

Alabama University is practically world-renowned for its sports teams, Greek life, and solid options for higher education for Alabamians and beyond.

44. Arizona

Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked public universities in the nation and the world.

43. Maine

The University of Maine, Bates College, and Colby College are all viable options for educational opportunities in the great state of Maine.

42. South Carolina

South Carolina is home to several famous and accredited schools including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and College of Charleston.

41. Michigan

Michiganders look to the University of Michigan and Michigan State for higher education in their home states.

40. Oregan

University of Oregon, Oregon State, and Pacific University all offer higher education for Oregon citizens and anyone looking to escape to the Pacific for their next steps.

39. Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania is on the Ivy League list — but if that isn’t your speed, Carnegie Mellon tends to be almost as prestigious. There’s also the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, both known for their sports teams.

38. Arkansas

Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas serve their state, alongside several others, as the best higher education opportunities.

37. Nevada

Nevada State and the University of Nevada are the two big schools for Nevadans to choose from.

36. Rhode Island

The Ivy League school Brown University, takes up much of the higher education real estate, but Rhode Island College, the Rhode Island School of Design, and the University of Rhode Island offer quality education as well.

35. Mississippi

University of Mississippi, Mississippi State, and Jackson State are the perfect places for Mississippi residents to receive degrees.

34. Kentucky

The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are some of the most popular schools in Kentucky.

33. Delaware

The small state of Delaware still offers several colleges including the University of Delaware and Wilmington University.

32. Ohio

Ohio State University and Ohio University service the state with higher educational opportunities.

31. Tennessee

University of Tennessee, Rhodes College, and Vanderbilt University are all out there waiting for young Tennesseans and beyond.

30. Missouri

Missouri is home to the University of Missouri, Washington University, and College of the Ozarks.

29. Texas

The University of Texas, Texas A&M, and Rice University are just a few accredited colleges in the big state of Texas.

28. North Dakota

North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota both house educational opportunities for young North Dakotans.

27. Hawaii

The beautiful islands of Hawaii offer educational opportunities at the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young, and Chaminade University.

26. Georgia

University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Emory house some of the best educational opportunities Georgia has to offer.

25. Indiana

Indiana colleges include Purdue University, and the University of Notre Dame.

24. Vermont

Vermont is home to the University of Vermont and Middlebury College.

23. California

California has countless higher education opportunities including Stanford, the University of Southern California, and the University of California.

22. Montana

The University of Montana and Montana State adorn the gorgeous mountains of this state.

21. North Carolina

University of North Carolina and NC State are two of North Carolina’s best schools.

20. Maryland

Maryland houses the University of Maryland, Towson, and Johns Hopkins University.

19. Kansas

Kansas’s best-known schools are University of Kansas and Kansas State.

18. Idaho

Idaho has potatoes, Boise State University, and the University of Idaho.

17. Minnesota

University of Minnesota and Carleton College are both accredited universities in Minnesota.

16. Illinois

Chicago, Illinois houses the University of Chicago and Loyola, with Northwestern University nearby.

15. South Dakota

University of South Dakota and South Dakota State are two of the better-known schools in the state.

14. Nebraska

University of Nebraska, Creighton University, and Bellevue are all viable higher education options in Nebraska.

13. Washington

Washington is home to the University of Washington and Whitman College.

12. New York

New York City alone holds NYU, Columbia, and Barnard College.

11. Iowa

Iowa houses the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

10. Virginia

Virginians wishing to stay in-state for university after their primary education can go to George Mason, William & Mary, University of Virginia, and James Madison University.

9. New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, and the Ivy League Dartmouth College all find their homes in New Hampshire.

8. Connecticut

Connecticuters boast the Ivy League school Yale University as well as the University of Connecticut and Connecticut college.

7. Wyoming

Wyoming, despite its stellar education rating, only has one four-year degree-granting university, perfectly named, The University of Wyoming.

6. Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to cheese and the University of Wisconsin, Marquette University, and Lawrence University.

5. Colorado

Colorado colleges include the University of Colorado, Colorado College, Colorado State, and the University of Denver.

4. New Jersey

Ivy League Princeton University is housed in New Jersey alongside Seton Hall University, Rowan University, and Montclair State.

3. Massachusetts

Primary education aside, Massachusetts is known for housing some of the best colleges in the country. The list includes Harvard, Boston College, MIT, and Amherst.

2. Utah

When you think of quality education, you may not think of Utah, but the state is number two for a reason. High Schoolers may end up at the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, or even Utah State.

1. Florida

The University of Florida, University of Miami, and Florida State University are the paths of many a Floridian high school student, who whether they know it or not, may have one of the best educations in the country.

U.S. News and World Report bases its ranking on higher education levels and education from kindergarten through the end of high school. Granted, much of an individual’s education is based on their schools and teachers.

But if you’re looking for a big move and are hoping to start with a good education, this list may be the perfect place to begin your search.

