Marjorie Taylor Greene’s plans to ‘protect our nation’s children’ only extend to promoting anti-LGBTQ+ laws, not gun-control legislation

If anyone had any doubts about Marjorie Taylor Greene actually harboring genuine concerns for the children of America, they were quashed the moment when the Georgia Congresswoman didn’t shy away from using the Covenant School Shooting to demand more guns. In the following days, she has been understandably sidetracked with crucial tasks like loudly protesting Trump’s indictment and trying to bully Stormy Daniels. And now that she has finally some time, she has switched to promoting her favorite topic, her bill ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act.’

The bill in question, if passed, would prohibit gender-affirming care for any patient under 18, thus making it impossible to provide the legal, social, as well as medical measures an individual needs to transition comfortably into their preferred gender. This bill will in no way protect the children of America but for Greene — who didn’t waste a second to claim the Covenant School Shooting happened because the shooter was a transgender — it continues to be an absolute necessity.

In order to protect our nation’s children from gender lies and permanent damage to their bodies, we must pass my bill, Protect Children’s Innocence Act.



My bill will make it a felony to perform “gender, affirming care” on minors under the age of 18, stop damaging puberty… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 1, 2023

While she fails (or avoids) to see where she is going wrong in her crusade to “protect” children, those in the comments didn’t stop to take a breather to point out the hypocrisy.

Why don't you pass a bill where kids get to survive long enough to be able to make their own decisions as adults instead of getting gunned down learning their multiplication tables? — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) April 1, 2023

Here’s an idea. Stop getting in the way of parents, medical experts, children and psychiatrists and instead start governing. If you want to protect children, do something about the gun violence epidemic in this country and do something about mental health. Your hate and bigotry… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 1, 2023

Or, “protect growing kid’s bodies into adulthood” with common sense gun legislation. — Rebecca/DitchLily (@RDitchlily) April 1, 2023

‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’ is not the only anti-LGBTQ+ project Greene has been supporting. Apart from regularly spewing bigoted thoughts on the topic, the politician has made it mandatory for her to support every attempt at passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws, with the ‘Parents Bill of Rights,’ aimed at creating a very hostile environment for LGBTQ+ youth in schools, being the latest problematic bill to get her very eager vote and it won’t be surprising if her upcoming appearance on 60 Minutes — already boycotted by George Takei — ends up being the promotional platform for her controversial rhetoric.