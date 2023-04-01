Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes her controversial ’60 Minutes’ interview but George Takei politely refuses to watch the ‘garbage’

Amidst her upcoming preparations for her rally to protest against Trump’s arrest, Marjorie Taylor Greene has made time to be the next guest on the news program 60 Minutes. Since the announcement, the show has been receiving considerable backlash from many for choosing to interview MTG. High on the list of critics is George Takei, who has made it clear that he will be boycotting the show’s upcoming Sunday episode.

The Georgia congresswoman will be interviewed by Lesley Stahl, who is popularly known for conducting the interview Trump cut short back in 2020 after getting increasingly angry with “tough questions” thrown his way. It is normal for Stahl to interview controversial individuals, but the way the show has teased MTG’s interview is rubbing people the wrong way.

“Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes.”

It definitely didn’t help when Greene took to her Twitter account to boast about the time she spent with the “legendary icon Leslie Stahl” and asked everyone to tune into her interview when it airs on CBS on Sunday.

It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon Leslie Stahl and talented crew @60Minutes.

Leslie is a trailblazer for women in journalism.

And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly.

Tune in tomorrow 7 pm ET on CBS. https://t.co/GpqTHxposb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 1, 2023

Many have been airing their ire at the program in the comments and stressing that 60 Minutes has lost its credibility.

And just like that, 60 minutes lost it’s credibility. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) March 31, 2023

The way you guys say her "nickname" is MTG… as if it's a cute moniker bestowed by her besties… when her initials are just MTG and her "nicknames" are "Marjorie Three Names" and "Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman" just shows that you're here to launder her rep and complicit. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 31, 2023

delete your tv show — Blue Check (@russbengtson) March 31, 2023

gather round, kids, and I’ll tell you of a bygone era when 60 Minutes did real journalism — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 31, 2023

The list of people disappointed with 60 Minutes is only getting bigger and now includes actor and activist George Takei who has explicitly established which side of the argument he stands on when it comes to the interview.

I won’t be watching the garbage 60 minutes has stooped to broadcast tomorrow. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2023

The veteran Hollywood star has always been pretty vocal about his political stance and ever since Trump’s indictment, he has not shied away from airing his thoughts on the topic, whether it be calling for 2023 to be “the year of accountability” or advising Mike Pence to testify against the ex-president.

His displeasure with 60 Minutes is understandable, given the way both Greene and the show are promoting her interview. Though the show may include a few legitimate questions, many believe the majority of the episode will end up being an extended advertisement for the upcoming “rally” Trump’s supporters will be staging in New York to protest against his arrest.