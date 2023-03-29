George Takei offers sincere advice to Mike Pence in regards to Donald Trump

Star Trek icon and activist George Takei is offering sound advice to former Vice President Mike Pence. The Republican politician was ordered to testify in front of a grand jury about what he discussed with his former Commander in Chief, Donald Trump Jr., on the days leading up to the infamous Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation’s capital.

Wednesday afternoon (March 29), Takei took to his Twitter account, which boasts 3.4 million followers, to share his thoughts on the matter. “Mike Pence will never be president,” the veteran Hollywood star wrote before suggesting that Pence “might as well double down on the one honorable thing that history could actually remember him by: turning on Trump.” Takei concluded his post by leaving the disgraced politician with two final words: “Testify, Mike!”

Mike Pence will never be president. He might as well double down on the one honorable thing that history could actually remember him by: turning on Trump.



Testify, Mike! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 29, 2023

The message from Takei comes on the heels of news that a federal judge has decided this month that Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Trump leading up to Jan. 6. On that day, a pro-Trump mob overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the capitol, which resulted in five deaths, a delay in the certification of the 2020 presidential election, and the evacuation of senators, representatives, staff, and more.

However, Pence may still be able to decline to answer questions related to his actions on that fateful day when he served as president of the Senate for the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

