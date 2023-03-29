Stormy Daniels ‘can’t wait’ to testify against Donald Trump, but not before a tell-all Q&A session

As the media circus surrounding Donald Trump’s potential indictment and arrest continues to rumble on, Stormy Daniels has emerged as one of the most savage personalities to be found anywhere on social media, which is fair enough when she’s been coming under a barrage of bile from an army of trolls.

The most obvious downside to the former porn star retaliating against the haters spamming her timeline with horrendous comments is that she’s more than capable of dishing out a few of her own. In an ideal world, we’d rather not know about the Home Alone 2 star’s “three-inch cocktail weenie,” but sadly it’s information that’s now a matter of public record.

Speaking of which, Daniels has intimated – and not for the first time – that she’d love nothing more than to be brought to the stand to testify against the WWE Hall of Famer and former reality TV show host should the opportunity present itself, and you can imagine how that went down with the Trump-supporting fanatics.

About 20 people and phone records. Can't wait to testify — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 28, 2023

Not only that, but the adult entertainment veteran also revealed she’s planning a livestreamed Q&A session, although you won’t win any prizes for guessing what the number one topic of conversation is destined to be.

This is going to be entertaining 😜 Get your questions ready. https://t.co/DmbOc0EdPQ pic.twitter.com/sSLpTM4aTv — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

If you’ve felt your stomach churn even just a little hearing Daniels conjure mental images of Trump, fried chicken, and assorted lubricants, then best sit this one out. For those made of stronger stuff, though, it’s no doubt going to be a must-see based solely on the inevitable revelations that’ll follow.