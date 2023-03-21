Stormy Daniels takes a savage – and disturbingly literal – shot at Donald Trump’s manhood

Only in this most bizarre of news cycles we’re currently living in could the headlines be dominated by a former porn star taking repeated shots at a former President of the United States who allegedly paid her off to keep their dalliance under wraps, all while the former Commander-in-Chief in question is facing the looming threat of arrest and indictment.

And yet, that’s exactly where we find ourselves this week, with both sides of the divide foaming at the mouth over what’s going to transpire later today when Home Alone 2 star and ex-reality TV host Donald Trump learns of his fate. Of course, Stormy Daniels isn’t going to go quietly into the night, either, but she’s been exceedingly more savage than usual of late.

As you’d expect given the WWE Hall of Famer’s more fanatical backers, Daniels has been coming in for a barrage of social media abuse that could very generously be described unsavory. However, she’s proven herself ready, willing, and able to fire back in the most brutal ways imaginable, and she’s been at it again with another scathing takedown of Trump’s manhood. Literally.

My night with tiny wasn't filmed https://t.co/p69SQqZb6F — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2023

That’s the second time in roughly 24 hours that Daniels has conjured mental imagery that was better off left unspoken, but you’ve got to give as good as you get when the people spamming your timeline with bile and hatred aren’t mincing their words. We’re in for a hell of a day, that’s for sure, so maybe it’s best to take a short social media break if you don’t want your brain to be fried from all sides.