Stormy Daniels incinerates Donald Trump with unsavory mental images of fried chicken and lubricant

The world of politics is a strange place at the best of times, but never has it become more pronounced than with the ongoing circus surrounding Donald Trump, something that’s been following The Little Rascals star everywhere he goes ever since he first set his sights on the White House.

Just when you thought things were going to quieten down, along comes the looming specter of indictment and arrest to relight a fire under the former president’s most vocal supporters and vehement detractors alike. As the authorities weigh up whether or not to take the WWE Hall of Famer into custody, he’s busy urging his backers to launch mass protests in the event that it ends up happening, which didn’t exactly go down well the last time.

Stephen King may have blasted him as a sociopath, but Stormy Daniels has been aiming a lot closer to the bone. Only in our current cursed timeline do you have former porn stars who had widely-alleged dalliances with a multi-billionaire before reportedly being paid millions in hush money conjuring up the most unsavory mental imagery imaginable, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves after the adult entertainment industry veteran let loose at the trolls who’ve been coming after her with renewed vigor.

I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV…and only a fraction of that. He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC) https://t.co/XOOKVAkn7g — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 19, 2023

To say these are strange times would be underselling it, but things have gotten so bonkers that Daniels unloading on both Trump and his fanatical devotees with fried chicken and lubrication as her ammunition is so wild that it’s not even out of the ordinary, which pretty much says it all.