Stephen King shoots from the hip and unleashes both barrels on ‘sociopath’ Donald Trump

It doesn’t matter what the subject is, Stephen King can always be relied on to share his unfiltered thoughts on anything ranging from his film and television preferences to the state of the modern world.

With that in mind – as well as his personal opinions on a certain WWE Hall of Famer that he’s never been shy in sharing – it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the legendary horror author has decided to unload both barrels on Donald Trump, right around the time the Home Alone 2 star has been urging his supporters to stage mass protests in the event of his arrests.

We live in a timeline where a former reality TV series host who made a cameo appearance in The Little Rascals is fully expecting to be indicted and taken into custody on Tuesday, and has therefore decided to incite yet another riot, all while continuing to pledge that he’ll be running for the highest office in the land for a second time.

It truly is the strangest set of sociopolitical circumstances you could ever hope to imagine, and doesn’t King just know it.

Donald Trump is a sociopath and a criminal. To let him near the nuclear codes again would be insane. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2023

Needless to say, the comments and replies have been swamped by a deluge of differing opinions, but that’s just the way of the world – especially as it pertains to social media. We’re set for another weird, wild, and wonderful week in the world of United States politics, but let’s just hope things don’t get too far out of hand like they did last time.