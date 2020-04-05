WB Reportedly Planning Batman Vs. Dracula Limited Series For HBO Max

We’ve recently heard about Warner Bros.’ plans to produce Elseworlds-inspired limited series for HBO Max, including Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman: White Knight. And according to our sources, the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo on The Mandalorian season 2 and Han is coming back for Fast & Furious 9 – another one of these projects is Batman vs. Dracula. While things are only at an early stage of development, we know that these series will be set outside the DCEU and will feature different actors for Batman and other characters than their current incarnations.

The original Batman & Dracula Elseworlds limited runs were popular enough in the 1990s to merit three separate collections. Written by Doug Moench with pencils by Kelley Jones, the series sees the Dark Knight become a vampire in order to take on Count Dracula, who’s set up shop in Gotham City. However, Batman has to contend with his bloodthirst, leading to violent deaths for some of his rogues’ gallery, and the Caped Crusader becoming a threat to his friends and family.

The three collections of Batman & Dracula Elseworlds stories – Red Mist, Bloodstorm, and Crimson Mist – are among the most popular entries in DC’s Elseworlds line. Characters and aspects from the vampire universe, later added to DC’s Multiverse, were resurrected in future DC titles, while the idea provided a loose concept for the 2005 animated picture The Batman vs. Dracula, albeit without quite the same level of horror content.

We can definitely see, then, why HBO Max would want to use Batman & Dracula as source material for a limited series, which could potentially draw on the events of Red Mist. Given that the tone of these Elseworlds projects seems to be leaning towards darker content, particularly for Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, we’d hope that the graphic nature of the Doug Moench storylines will be preserved. Having these projects, which may also include limited-run Superman tales from the Elseworlds back-catalogue, on HBO Max suggests that we’ll get a much darker on-screen Caped Crusader than usual, too.

Again, development is only at an early, early stage, but we’ll be sure to provide an update once Batman vs. Dracula or any of the other Batman and Superman Elseworlds series being discussed move forward.