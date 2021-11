Here’s the official watch order for ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’

When The Vampire Diaries premiered to audiences on Sept. 10, 2009, fans were immediately enamored with the storyline of Elena Gilbert, a high school student who lost her parents in a tragic accident and moved in with her aunt along with her brother, Jeremy.

The Gilbert siblings dealt with the death of their parents in very different ways, but the emotions they felt were the same. They felt lost, alone, and scared, even surrounded by family, friends, and routines that were no longer comforting. It was a critical time in both of their lives, and losing their parents changed everything.

What neither Elena nor Jeremy could be prepared for next was that something⏤more specifically, someone⏤would soon change everything all over again. When school starts after summer break, Elena runs into someone who impacts her life significantly and opens a door for the Gilberts and all the residents of Mystic Falls that some would have rather left closed.

The six seasons that followed introduced viewers to a world of vampires, witches, hybrids, and werewolves. There were species so far hidden within the town’s history that only a select few knew of their existence, and they were hell-bent on keeping it a secret.

In addition to the six seasons of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies helped grow TVD’s universe, giving fans the chance to learn even more about the realm they loved so much. Of course, The Vampire Diaries first introduced a few key players from The Originals, and the same goes for Legacies.

Vampire Diaries 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Without vampires, humans, witches, and werewolves forming those initial bonds⏤or becoming enemies⏤the other series wouldn’t have been possible. How do the various episodes work in tandem with each other? Whether you’re a fan of TVD who has never ventured into the other realms, are starting entirely from scratch, or just want to rewatch your favorite vampy series, how do you get started?

You most definitely want to begin with The Vampire Diaries. You’ll undoubtedly fall in love with Stefan or Damon, root for Elena to dive deeper into her relationships with both of them, and understand why her heart is torn. You’ll relate to the characters within the series and then you’ll get to the episodes where outsiders are introduced, which is where your real journey begins.

You can start by watching the first four seasons of The Vampire Diaries before intertwining TVD episodes with The Originals. If you’re wondering how best to do this, a pop culture fan has laid it out for you in a well-developed and likely time-consuming list.

On Quora, an account named Shivam Upadhyay laid out an episode-specific watchlist for fans of The Vampire Diaries and the series that follow. This list will help navigate the story in its entirety, and is a fascinating way to watch the series for new or existing fans.

The official watch order for The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies

The Vampire Diaries Season 1

The Vampire Diaries Season 2

The Vampire Diaries Season 3

The Vampire Diaries Season 4

The Vampire Diaries Season 5, Episode 1

The Originals S1, E1

The Originals S1, E2

The Vampire Diaries S5, E2

The Originals S1, E3

The Vampire Diaries S5, E3

The Originals S1, E4

The Vampire Diaries S5, E4

The Originals S1, E5

The Vampire Diaries S5, E5

The Originals S1, E6

The Vampire Diaries S5, E6

The Originals S1, E7

The Vampire Diaries S5, E7

The Vampire Diaries S5, E8

The Originals S1, E8

The Originals S1, E9

The Vampire Diaries S5, E9

The Vampire Diaries S5, E10

The Originals S1, E10

The Originals S1, E11

The Vampire Diaries S5, E11

The Originals S1, E12

The Vampire Diaries S5, E12

The Originals S1, E13

The Vampire Diaries S5, E13

The Originals S1, E14

The Vampire Diaries S5, E14

The Originals S1, E15

The Vampire Diaries S5, E15

The Originals S1, E16

The Originals S1, E17

The Vampire Diaries S5, E16

The Vampire Diaries S5, E17

The Originals S1, E18

The Vampire Diaries S5, E18

The Originals S1, E19

The Vampire Diaries S5, E19

The Originals S1, E20

The Vampire Diaries S5, E20

The Originals S1, E21

The Vampire Diaries S5, E21

The Originals S1, E22

The Vampire Diaries S5, E22

The Vampire Diaries S6, E1

The Originals S2, E1

The Vampire Diaries S6, E2

The Originals S2, E2

The Vampire Diaries S6, E3

The Originals S2, E3

The Vampire Diaries S6, E4

The Originals S2, E4

The Vampire Diaries S6, E5

The Originals S2, E5

The Vampire Diaries S6, E6

The Originals S2, E6

The Vampire Diaries S6, E7

The Originals S2, E7

The Vampire Diaries S6, E8

The Originals S2, E8

The Vampire Diaries S6, E9

The Originals S2, E9

The Vampire Diaries S6, E10

The Originals S2, E10

The Vampire Diaries S6, E11

The Originals S2, E11

The Vampire Diaries S6, E12

The Originals S2, E12

The Vampire Diaries S6, E13

The Originals S2, E13

The Vampire Diaries S6, E14

The Originals S2, E14

The Vampire Diaries S6, E15

The Originals S2, E15

The Vampire Diaries S6, E16

The Originals S2, E16

The Vampire Diaries S6, E17

The Originals S2, E17

The Originals S2, E18

The Vampire Diaries S6, E18

The Originals S2, E19

The Vampire Diaries S6, E19

The Originals S2, E20

The Vampire Diaries S6, E20

The Originals S2, E21

The Vampire Diaries S6, E21

The Originals S2, E22

The Vampire Diaries S6, E22

The Vampire Diaries S7, E1

The Originals S3, E1

The Vampire Diaries S7, E2

The Originals S3, E2

The Vampire Diaries S7, E3

The Originals S3, E3

The Vampire Diaries S7, E4

The Originals S3, E4

The Vampire Diaries S7, E5

The Originals S3, E5

The Vampire Diaries S7, E6

The Originals S3, E6

The Vampire Diaries S7, E7

The Originals S3, E7

The Vampire Diaries S7, E8

The Originals S3, E8

The Vampire Diaries S7, E9

The Originals S3, E9

The Vampire Diaries S7, E10

The Originals S3, E10

The Vampire Diaries S7, E11

The Originals S3, E11

The Vampire Diaries S7, E12

The Originals S3, E12

The Vampire Diaries S7, E13

The Originals S3, E13

The Vampire Diaries S7, E14

The Originals S3, E14

The Vampire Diaries S7, E15

The Originals S3, E15

The Vampire Diaries S7, E16

The Originals S3, E16

The Vampire Diaries S7, E17

The Originals S3, E17

The Vampire Diaries S7, E18

The Originals S3, E18

The Vampire Diaries S7, E19

The Vampire Diaries S7, E20

The Originals S3, E19

The Vampire Diaries S7, E21

The Originals S3, E20

The Vampire Diaries S7, E22

The Originals S3, E21

The Originals S3, E22

The Vampire Diaries Season 8

The Originals Season 4

The Originals Season 5

Legacies Season 1

Legacies Season 2

There you have it⏤the all-inclusive and most perfect watch order for your favorite vampy shows. Do you plan to re-watch The Vampire Diaries from the start? Are you watching the shows’ intertwining episodes for the first time, or have you binged the episodes in this order already? Let us know below!