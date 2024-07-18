How old is Julie Chen Moonves? The ‘Big Brother’ host’s age, confirmed

Hosting the beloved competition series since its debut in July of 2000, it feels like we have grown up alongside Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, as she graces our television screens each and every summer. With Big Brother 26 premiering yesterday (July 17) on CBS, the New York City native is back and better than ever for another season — this time as “The ChenBot” — and it does not look like she’s stopping anytime soon!

Naturally, Chen-Moonves has aged with the show, luckily keeping the same youthful spirit as when she began. Because she has been a part of Big Brother for so long, fans of the franchise were left with just one burning question after the Big Brother 26 premiere: how old is Julie Chen Moonves anyways?

Fortunately, we got you covered with the answer to said burning question. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Julie Chen Moonves is 54 years old

Born on January 6, 1970, Julie Chen Moonves is 54 years old, although she doesn’t look a day over 40…

Starting her hosting gig at Big Brother at age 30, fortunately, it looks like she has several years left on our television screens. After all, longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst is 62 years old and still going strong. How wild is that?

Nonetheless, to see Chen-Moonves in full swing this summer, catch brand new episodes of Big Brother 26 every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS, as well as the second part of the premiere tonight (July 18). With an unprecedented artificial intelligence theme, it’s sure to be a season to remember, for better or worse.

