Image Credit: Disney
Image via CBS
‘This already looks really annoying’: The ‘Big Brother 26’ house has been taken over by AI and we are already cringing

BBAI was not on our bingo card...
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 01:20 pm

Ladies, gentlemen, and Big Brother fans of all ages — the rumors are true. After teasing the season 26 theme for weeks and weeks, CBS finally confirmed said theme yesterday (July 9) via social media. Definitely thinking outside of the box this time around, we are unimpressed…

“Introducing BBAI 🚀 — unlocking the mysteries of the #BB26 house one algorithm at a time. #BigBrother,” the beloved competition series and host Julie Chen Moonves shared in a collaborative Instagram post, implying that season 21 will be based around Artificial Intelligence. How wild is that?

While Big Brother alums like Jag Bains, Matt Klotz Derek Xiao, and more took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement, fans of the franchise were unamused (to say the least), simultaneously taking to the comment section of the post to express their dissatisfaction with this one-of-a-kind theme:

“This already looks really annoying but I’m also prepared to clear my schedule for the next 3 months”

“Y’all make the worst decisions continuously omg I have to defend this show with my life”

“Why can’t we just have a regular season like the old days w zero-one twists? 😭”

While a majority of Big Brother fans agreed that the BBAI theme was corny upon its announcement, the show defied all of the odds, making things even worse when nobody thought that was possible…

In an exclusive look at the house for season 26 (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) shared via Entertainment Weekly, the Big Brother team took the Artificial Intelligence theme to new heights, decorating every square inch of the not-so humble abode with AI-inspired furniture and decor. Needless to say, it is a bit of an eyesore…

As one can assume, the house is filled with futuristic flair, from the kitchen to the backyard to the bedrooms. “When the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, BB AI crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom,” a press release from CBS reads, explaining why the Have-Not Room for season 26 is black and green, looking like some sort of malfunction. Similarly, CBS revealed that the prompt for the main bedroom was to “create a futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five houseguests,” and BBAI definitely delivered (for better or for worse).

While photos of the house are being shared all over X (formerly known as Twitter) as we speak, there is no way to know what this season’s filming location actually looks like until the infamous Big Brother live feeds are booted up and episodes of the beloved competition series begin to air on CBS. Because of this, it is safe to say that our calendars are marked for July 17 — we are itching for more answers as to what season 26 will entail!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
