Where is the ‘Big Brother’ house located, and is it even a real house? The location for the hit competition show, explained

The 'Big Brother' house is more than meets the eye (or perhaps the other way around).

The Big Brother 25 houseguests have been in the house for over 100 days, and we can’t help but wonder what their living situation is like.

While we know that it has a pool, a pool table, stationary bikes, bedrooms geared towards the Scary-Verse, Scramble-Verse, Comic-Verse, and Humili-Verse, and more, what else does it contain this season?

In fact, where is the Big Brother house, and what is the Big Brother house? We have soooo many questions…

To find out everything you need to know about the location for the beloved competition series, just keep scrolling – our findings may surprise you!

While it is always referred to as the Big Brother house, it is actually not a house at all – how wild is that?

The Big Brother house is actually located within Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, which is right next to the Los Angeles River.

When the hit competition show began back in 2000, the Big Brother house was a one-story building that was built on an empty backlot. Used from season 1 to season 5, the Big Brother house experienced quite a few renovations during this time period, most notably adding a Head of Household bedroom adjacent to the Diary Room and Living Room in season 2.

For season 6, the Big Brother house moved a few blocks away to Sound Stage 18, where it has been located ever since. Building a two-story house instead of a one-story house, as well as adding a backyard adjacent to the sound stage and more, the new and improved Big Brother house is significantly larger than the original – there is a reason it has been in use since 2005!

As for the structure of the Big Brother house itself, it follows a U-shaped layout, with the Head of Household taking over the second floor. Since season 6, this structure remains the same, however, minor alterations occur year after year, such as adding a series of high definition cameras in 2014.

Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — you might see the Big Brother house in a whole new way!