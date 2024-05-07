When does ‘Big Brother’ season 26 start?

After season 25 of Big Brother was a train wreck (for lack of a better phrase), the beloved competition series is getting a chance at redemption with season 26, premiering this summer on CBS.

For those who have been living under a rock — AKA those who are unfamiliar with the hit competition show — Big Brother brings a group of individuals from all different backgrounds and walks of life together in a mansion (or should we say a soundstage) in Los Angeles, California for a high-stakes social and strategic game to earn a $750,000 cash prize.

With each and every contestant (or should we say each and every houseguest) under 24/7 surveillance, cameras and microphones capture their every move as they compete for the Head of Household (HOH). The HOH is able to nominate people for eviction — who can avoid being on the block by winning a Power of Veto (POV) competition later in the week — but the week ends with someone being eliminated from the show nonetheless. Naturally, Big Brother is filled with backstabbing and betrayal!

With season 25 having a later start and lasting longer than ever, fans of the show were thrilled to see that season 26 will get back to its usual summertime slot. What is the official premiere date, you may ask? Fortunately, we got you covered, as CBS took to social media to announce the premiere date today (May 7).

Big Brother 26 will premiere on July 17 and July 18

Big Brother will return to our television screens with a two night premiere on July 17 and July 18, with the network sharing the oh-so exciting news in an Instagram reel:

“Wait, did you see that? 👀 #BB26 is coming your way for a TWO NIGHT premiere on Wednesday July 17 and Thursday July 18! Mark your calendars for a whole new season of #BigBrother“

Some Big Brother alums expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post as well:

Derek “Big D” Frazier: “It’s that time again! We are ready to JUDGE these houseguests ❤️” Derek Xiao: “Lock in!” Matt “Turner” Turner: “Oh we are so back.”

With longtime host Julie Chen Moonves serving as the face of the Instagram reel, it is safe to say that she will be returning as the host of season 26. While this is unsurprising, fans of the beloved competition series were thrilled to see her reprise her role nonetheless.

Be sure to mark your calendars and keep up with the hit competition show via Instagram @bigbrothercbs for cast announcements and more. With season 25 having some mixed reviews (mostly negative reviews) from viewers all across America, hopefully season 26 proves that Big Brother is back and better than ever!

