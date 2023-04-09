Ewoks are a primitive yet intelligent species of furry creatures that are native to the forest Moon of Endor. Notable for their short and pudgy appearance and big eyes, they are highly skilled in forest survival and the construction of primitive technology like gliders and catapults. They are also adept and quick in learning advanced technology.

Full list of all Ewok names in Star Wars

The Ewoks have a wide variety of names depending on their tribe and family. Some common Ewok names include Wicket, Chief Chirpa, Kneesaa, Paploo, and Widdle. Here we have listed all the known Ewok names in Star Wars, both in canon and in the legends:

Arbo

Asha Fahn

Bandi

Barneeson

Batcheela

Benjamin

Big Bert

Bozzie

Brador

Brethupp

Buzza

Chakka

Chesea

Chirita

Chirpa

Chubbray

Chukha-Trok

Deej

Ebab

Ewok Pilot

Fersin

Flitchee

Fufu

Fufuneek

Graak

Grael

Greemon

Gwig

High Hunters

Kaink

Kamida

Kazak

Kelbe

Keoulkeech

Kettch

Kevin

Khungata

Kintaka family

Kneesaa a Jari Kintaka

Kneesaa

Kolot

Kyoopid

Lakotup

Latara

Leektar

Leeni

Logray

Lumat

Machook

Makrit

Malani

Megawok

Mookiee

Nanta

Neddoo

Nho’Apakk

Nicki

Nippet

Oochee

Orlo

Paploo

Peekpa

Pondo

Ponto

Ra-Lee

Rabin

Rakra

Romba

Salina

Simon

Stemzee

Tak

Tammala

Taras

Tarfang

Teebo

Tippet

Tokkat

Trailblazers

Treek

Tuggtar

Vine Runners

Warok

Deej Warrick

Erpham Warrick

Pommet Warrick

Shodu Warrick

Weechee Warrick

Wicket Wystri Warrick

Widdle Warrick

Winda Warrick

Warwick

Weechee

Wijunkee

Wiley

Winda

Wispeth

Wunka

Wuta

Zarrak

Zephee

What are Ewoks known for in the Star Wars universe?

Ewoks made their debut in the feature film Return of the Jedi and have since then appeared in a bunch of other films, a 2D animated series, and even children’s books and games. They’re also best known for their brief appearance in the feature film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

They are most known for helping the Rebel Alliance defeat the forces of the Galactic Empire at the Battle of Endor. In the films, they are designed to help the futuristic characters of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo topple the wicked empirical forces that wreaked havoc across three millenia in the Star Wars universe.

What are the confirmed canon Ewok names?

There are over a hundred total of Ewok names according to legends, but only a few of them made appearances in the films or any other canon source material. Here we have listed fifteen Ewoks that appear in Return of the Jedi or other canon material that you may be curious to learn more about:

1. Asha Fahn

A female Ewok huntress of the Bright Tree tribe on Endor, Asha Fahn is one of the best hunters. When their leader, Chief Chirpa, decided to aid the Rebel Alliance in their fight against the Galactic Empire, Asha gave him her full support, effectively overruling the veto of the tribe’s shaman.

Asha was originally created for the animated TV series Ewoks. She was canonized when she was included in Return of the Jedi: Beware the Power of the Dark Side!, a canon junior novel which adapts the film Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

2. Buzza

Buzza served as the chief of the tribe in Bright Tree Village until his son Chirpa took over. He was only known to have appeared in the fourth issue of the comic book miniseries Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader’s Castle, and first mentioned in Ewoks 8 – the eighth issue of Marvel’s Ewoks comic book series.

He was notable for slaying the kreegon to save the Ewoks. He kept the now-extinct predator’s crystal eye, which his son Chirpa inherited.

3. Chirpa

Following his father Buzza, Chirpa served as the chief of the Council of Elders and the Ewok tribe in the Bright Tree Village on Endor. He first appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

Chirpa served as chief for 42 seasons until the Battle of Endor. During the Battle of Endor, he permitted a Rebel strike team led by General Han Solo to become part of the tribe. Chirpa led the Ewoks in helping the rebels to destroy the generator powering the second Death Star’s deflector shield.

4. Kneesaa

The daughter of the village chief Chirpa, Kneesaa held the title of princess and played a big role in the Battle of Endor. With her bravery and leadership, she succeeded her father and became the tribe’s first female chief. Originally created for the animated TV series, she has appeared and was mentioned in multiple canon source books since.

5. Leektar

Leektar was an Ewok native to the Bright Tree Village on Endor who has no known history but has been named in canon sources. After the Ewoks and the Alliance to Restore the Republic emerged victorious over the Galactic Empire in the battle of Endor, Leektar was among the other Ewoks who celebrated in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

6. Logray

Logray served as the chief shaman of the Bright Tree tribe on Endor during the Galactic Civil War. He was most known for almost sacrificing Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to C-3PO, believing that C-3PO was their god. He also helped officiate the wedding of Han Solo and Princess Leia at the Great Tree.

7. Nicki

A part of the Bright Tree Village tribe, Nicki was present when a Rebel strike team led by General Han Solo was brought to the village by the other members of the tribe. Later on, he was shown to be dancing and celebrating with Wicket after their triumph at the Battle of Endor. Nicki was also named in the film credits of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi as a character portrayed by Nicholas Read.

8. Paploo

During the Battle of Endor, Paploo assisted the Rebel strike team led by General Han Solo by stealing a speeder bike to allow the team to infiltrate and eventually destroy the generator powering the Death Star II’s deflector shield. In the film Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, Paploo was portrayed by Kenny Baker, the same actor who portrayed R2-D2.

9. Romba

A male hunter Ewok not native to the Bright Tree village, Romba, upon returning from hunting, found that his own village had been destroyed and burned by the Galactic Empire whose troops infiltrated Endor to build a shield generator and a troop base. With his whole tribe dead, Romba became a refugee in the Bright Tree village led by Chief Chirpa.

Romba was one of the many Ewoks who aided in the ground operations for the Battle of Endor. Through the triumph against the Galactic Empire, Romba gained justice for his lost village and friend Nanta, who we see him mourning for in the saddest moment of cinematic history in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

10. Teebo

One of Chief Chirpa’s best hunters along with Asha Fahn, Teebo was responsible for sending out the message to the neighboring Ewok tribes, which strongly moved them and made them stand strong and united with the Rebels to fight against the Galactic Empire. During the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance, Teebo had taken the mantle of shaman.

11. Wicket

A male Ewok scout and warrior on Endor, Wicket played a significant role in helping the Rebel Alliance defeat the Galactic Empire in the Battle of Endor. He can be considered the most famous Ewok as he befriended Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

12. Pommet

A male Ewok on Endor who lived during the time of the First Order Resistance War, Pommet is also the son of Wicket who grew up hearing the iconic tale of how the Ewoks joined forces to aid the Rebel Alliance in defeating the Galactic Empire in the year 4 ABY. He first appeared in the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

13. Weechee

One of Wicket’s brothers, Weechee also participated in the Battle of Endor to defeat the Galactic Empire. His first canonical appearance was in “The Kroolok”, a short story published in the Life Day Treasury short story collection. The tale showcases Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor during the winter.

14. Widdle

Wicket’s other brother, Widdle — also known as Willy — was best known for helping the Wookie warrior Chewbacca hijack an AT-ST walker crewed by Major Newland and Blanaid during the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. He was first identified in the canon junior novel Return of the Jedi: Beware the Power of the Dark Side!

15. Wunka

Wunka also helped the Wookie warrior Chewbacca to hijack the AT-ST walker, alongside his brother Widdle in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. This act as shown in the film has greatly changed the tide of the battle in favor of the Rebel Alliance. He was later killed in a Skirmish on Holageus, a battle of the Galactic Civil War on the planet Holageus.

Is “Ewok” ever mentioned in the films?

If you haven’t noticed before, you can recall that no one in the films ever mentions the term “Ewok” to refer to the primitive yet clever biped species in the Star Wars universe. The formal name “Ewok” is only ever seen in the film credits, novelizations, and promotional materials of the franchise.

The Ewoks have made such a strong impact in the protagonists’ victory you would find it peculiar that no one ever asked what they are called. The closest we got was when Princess Leia called Wicket a “jittery little thing” in Return of the Jedi when she first met him. This may be largely in part to no one except for C-3PO understanding their native language of Ewokese.