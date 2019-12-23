Batman Family Show Reportedly In The Works For HBO Max

The new HBO Max streaming service is fast becoming one of DC and Warner Bros.’ main platforms for releasing older and new content. As well as classic DC shows and movies, Arrowverse episodes and potentially the ongoing series running on DC Universe, we’ll be getting a live-action Green Lantern project.

Other DC shows planned for HBO Max, meanwhile, include anthology program Strange Adventures and the Elizabeth Banks-produced DC Superhero High as well as a potential second life for Matt Ryan’s Constantine. We’re now hearing though that a Batman family show might also be headed to HBO Max, featuring Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl and Robin. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us about that aforementioned Green Lantern series before it was announced, we have no reason to doubt it.

If it pans out, the series would reportedly not connect to the DCEU or the Arrowverse, and would instead be episodic, with the group fighting different criminals in each outing. Given the past history of DC series set in and around Gotham City, it’s likely the unnamed show would be Batman-adjacent, too, with the character possibly appearing in cameo form at some point. While we don’t know too much more than those key points at the moment, it certainly sounds like this project could be a lighter alternative to the DC Universe and Arrowverse shows currently being planned for the next year.

For those not in the know, Bat-family series have been a tradition in the comic books, while television programs such as Batwoman, Gotham and Birds of Prey have explored other sides of Gotham City without the presence of the Dark Knight. And although we’ve had Dick Grayson/Nightwing and Jason Todd/Robin appear in Titans, this new show would presumably have a different Robin, likely Tim Drake or Damian Wayne, with Todd as his alter ego Red Hood.

In terms of Batgirl, there’ve been various on-screen versions over the years, including Yvonne Craig in the 1960s Batman series, as well as various Barbara Gordons in different animated properties. Barbara also appeared as her other alter ego, Oracle, in the short-lived Birds of Prey, while a Batgirl DCEU movie is on the cards, too.

For now, we’ll be looking out for firmer news about the proposed Batman family series as it continues to develop and will be sure to bring you further updates once we get them.