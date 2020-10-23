Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 Reportedly In Early Development

Now that is a headline assuredly in the running to receive a nonexistent Most Unexpected of the Week accolade.

We can hardly bring ourselves to believe it, either, but according to one industry insider, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 is reportedly in the early stages of development. The rumor comes by way of tipster Daniel Richtman, who has proven to be reliable in the past in regards to revealing Disney’s upcoming plans for the franchise before they’re made official. We can’t stress enough, of course, that everything you read here is strictly unconfirmed, but if we’re to assume, for the sake of discussion, that a sequel to LucasArts’ short-lived series is in the works, the existence of such a project raises some incredibly interesting questions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Richtman is either unwilling or unable to share any further details beyond those relayed above, though given that triple-A publisher EA currently owns the rights to everything Star Wars in the realm of video games, we can at least narrow down the potential developer to a handful of names.

Thanks to last year’s rather excellent Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment immediately comes to mind, though considering the studio currently has its hands full with Apex Legends and a sequel to Cal Kestis’ aforementioned adventure, this seems like an unlikely candidate. Other possibilities, then, include EA Motive (of Star Wars: Squadrons fame) as well as BioWare and DICE, all of which have contributed stories to a Galaxy Far, Far Away in the past, so none are outside the realm of plausibility.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this latest rumor, though considering LucasArts had originally envisioned Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 as the final chapter in Starkiller’s unfortunate arc, there’s still a story out there waiting to be told. Will it ever see the light of day, though? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!