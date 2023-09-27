Every episode of ‘Rebels’ you need to watch to understand ‘Ahsoka’

If we’re being honest with ourselves, there aren’t enough hours in the day for most people to watch the entirety of Star Wars’ animated catalog. There are more than five days of nonstop viewing required to finish the series, and some of those episodes just aren’t worth it for anyone over the age of 14 — I’m looking at you, droid-centered arcs. Dave Filoni and his team of creatives may have tried to make Star Wars: Ahsoka a stand-alone that requires no homework, but plenty of fans will be left wanting by the time season 1 rolls to a close.

For those of you just now tuning into the absolute joy that is Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Sabine Wren, let’s face it, you need more. While their animated counterparts aren’t as drop-dead gorgeous as Mary Elizabeth Winstead or as adorable as Eman Esfandi in Star Wars: Ahsoka, the characters are near-perfect representations of their first incarnations. For all you time-poor people out there, these are the absolute must-watch Episodes from Star Wars: Rebels if you just can’t get enough after Ahsoka.

Must watch Episodes from Star Wars: Rebels season 1

The crew of the Ghost Star Wars: Rebels season 1 Via Disney Plus

Watch time: 2- 3.5 hours

Rebels was written so that Ezra would have plenty of room to grow, so season one can be a bit of a slog. The street former street rat can be obstinate and bratty as he works through growing pains with his found family. Don’t get me wrong, there is still plenty of joy to be found watching the team come together, but there will be some moments when you just want to strangle the little guy. Don’t worry, Chopper will definitely teach him a few lessons. Ahsoka makes her first appearance in the latter episodes, but her arrival, and friendship with Hera Syndulla are laid out throughout the season.

Episodes 1 and 2: Spark of Rebellion parts 1 and 2 Optional: Episode 3 – Droids in Distress

Episode 5: Rise of the Old Masters Optional: Episode 8 – Empire Day

Episode 10: Path of the Jedi

Episode 12: Call to Action

Episode 14: Rebel Resolve

Episode 15: Fire Across the Galaxy

Must-watch Episodes from Star Wars: Rebels season 2

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Watch time: 3.5-4.5 hours

Season two really starts to paint the picture of the growing rebellion. Iconic figures like Princess Leia, Darth Maul, and Darth Vader encounter the Ghost’s crew, and Ezra really starts to grow as a Jedi. The optional episodes in this list largely expand on the Ghost crew itself, as well as focus on some Clone Wars favorites like Captain Rex and Hondo Ohnaka. Sabine Wren’s history starts to flesh out this season, and Zeb makes friends with an unlikely character who, many fans would love to see come to live-action.

Episodes 1 and 2: The Siege of Lothal Optional Episodes 3 and 4 – The Lost Commanders, Relics of the Old Republic

Episode 5: Always there are Two Optional Episode 6- Brothers of the Broken Horn Optional Episode 10- The Future of the Force

Episode 11: Legacy Episode 12: A Princess on Lothal

Episode 13: The Protector of the Concord Dawn

Episode 15: The Call Optional Episode 17: The Honorable Ones

Episode 18: Shroud of Darkness

Episode 21- 22: The Twilight Apprentice parts 1 and 2

Must watch Episodes from Star Wars: Rebels season 3

Screengrab Via Disney Plus

Watch time: 5-7 hours

By season 3 Ezra is 17, and really coming into his own as a Jedi, but something stands in his way. Season 3 explores the dark side within all Jedi and introduces some deep lore Force concepts that echo throughout Ahsoka. It’s got some of the best arcs in the whole series, and touches on the Witches of Dathomir, the Mandalorians, and comes across as grittier than the first two seasons. It finally introduces Thrawn, and even after facing off with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a handful of inquisitors, the Chiss Admiral is still one of the most frightening reimagined Star Wars villains of the last decade.

Episodes 1 and 2: Steps into Shadow parts 1 and 2

Episode 3: The Holocrons of Fate

Episode 4: The Antilles Extraction Optional Episode 6: The Last Battle Optional Episode 7: Imperial Super Commandos

Episode 10: An Inside Man

Episode 11: Visions and Voices Optional Episodes 12 and 13: The Ghosts of Geonosis parts 1 and 2

Episode 15: trials of the Darksaber

Episode 16: Legacy of Mandalore

Episode 17: Through Imperial Eyes Episode 18: Secret Cargo

Episode 20: Twin Suns

Episodes 21 and 22: Zero Hour part 1 and 2

Must watch Episodes from Star Wars: Rebels season 4

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Watch time: 6-6.25 hours

The final season of Rebels is more condensed than the first three seasons, which means almost every episode ends up being a must-watch. So many Iconic characters appear in the final season, and it’s incredibly cool to see how what the wider rebellion was doing while Luke and Leia were fighting their own battles. There is an absolute smorgasbord packed into this season as it finishes the series with style. There’s a reason Dave Filoni wanted to bring these characters to live-action, and this season showcases every one. You’ll experience every emotion as the series comes to a close, and thank your lucky stars that Ezra has already been found alive and well in Star Wars: Ahsoka, rather than waiting the five long years that Rebels fans endured.

Episodes 1 and 2: Heroes of Mandalore parts 1 and 2

Episodes 3 and 4: In the Name of the Rebellion parts 1 and 2

Episode 5: The Occupation

Episode 6: Flight of the Defender

Episode 7: Kindred Optional episode 8: Crawler Commandeers

Episode 9: Rebel Assault

Episode 10: Jedi Knight

Episode 11: Dume

Episode 12: Wolves and a Door

Episode 13: A World Between Worlds

Episode 14: A Fool’s Hope

Episode 15: Family Reunion – and Farewell



If you liked our list be sure to check out out other Watch Guides like One Piece or Free!