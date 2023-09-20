Where have you seen Eman Esfandi, ‘Ahsoka’s Ezra Bridger, before?

Ezra Bridger is officially a part of the live-action Star Wars universe, and boy howdy is he cute.

Let’s be honest here — Ezra was always a charming little blue-haired cutie, but his official live-action debut shifts him from the bold, earnest Padawan we knew in Rebels to a more mature, measured version of the character. We still know almost nothing about what transpired in the time he was exiled or what comes next for Ezra and Sabine, but we do know that Eman Esfandi was a perfect casting choice.

The 26-year-old is still a relative unknown, but that is guaranteed to change with his big Star Wars entrance. He’s part of one of the media’s biggest franchises now, and his star is destined for great heights. It’s likely that Esfandi’s face isn’t overly familiar to most Ahsoka viewers, but the Star Wars project isn’t his first appearance in a major release. It’s just his most prominent.

Eman Esfandi movies and TV shows

Ahsoka will almost certainly be the project, when looked back on in future years, that launched Esfandi’s career. But it’s far from his first film — he actually started acting back in 2017 — but it’s easily the one with the largest baked-in fanbase.

Before he was tinting his hair blue and bringing a new level of swagger to one of the more intriguing Jedi students in Star Wars canon, Esfandi was largely appearing in shorts ahead of his new gig. He did appear in 2018’s Red 11 from Robert Rodriguez, but it wasn’t until 2021’s King Richard that Esfandi truly broke into the mainstream. His future is certainly bright, if his performance as Ezra so far is any indication, leaving Star Wars fans to watch this newcomer’s career with bated breath.