All cast and characters confirmed and rumored for ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney Plus

The cast is as big as the show. But who has been confirmed and who is still rumored?

There is no shortage of mega-hit shows on Disney Plus. These days, it feels like the platform is working overtime to make up for lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the streaming platform isn’t releasing new Marvel shows, it is adding to the Star Wars canon with shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latter of which is expected to release on May 27, 2022. Perhaps Disney Plus’ most exciting announcement to date is the addition of new show Ahsoka, starring fan-favorite Jedi, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Since its announcement in December 2020, updates have slowly been trickling in. As it stands, Ahsoka is still in the early stages of development, and predictions surrounding the show’s synopsis and characters have slowly cropped up. The topic on everybody’s tongue lately seems to be who will play which characters. Among the rumors have been some confirmations, and from those confirmations have come more rumors, proving that fans are truly excited for this one.

So, here’s everything we know about which cast and characters you can expect to see in the new Ahsoka series.

Which cast and characters have been confirmed?

Even though Disney has not confirmed whether the show has begun filming, at least as of this writing, news of the cast and characters have begun sprouting across the web. Here is a list of the characters that have been confirmed so far.

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano)

You can’t have a show without its title character. When Dawson made her live-action debut as Ahsoka Tano in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian, she immediately cemented herself as a fan favorite of the live-action Star Wars characters. Her relaxed authority and cool confidence capture Tano’s personality perfectly. Since then Dawson has also starred in episode six of The Book of Boba Fett in which she offers sage advice to Mando regarding his Grogu predicament. Her cameos in both shows have felt so large it’s hard to believe she’s only been in two episodes. Although an official synopsis for Ahsoka has not been released, the show is likely to follow Tano in her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, which she expressed intention of doing in Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian. That means there’s more in store for Tano than just babysitting Grogu, which Ahsoka writer and The Clone Wars executive producer, Dave Filoni has confirmed via The Direct, saying “Taking care of the Child is not her destiny. That’s not what I’ve been planning for her to do.”

Natasha Liu Bordizz (Sabine Wren)

Natasha Liu Bordizz will continue the storyline of Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian fighter and rebel warrior. Fans of Star Wars Rebels will easily recall the character, whom we last saw working with Tano to find Ezra Bridgers and Grand Admiral Thrawn after the two hurled into hyperspace. Even without an official synopsis, it feels like Sabine’s addition to Ahsoka provides a somewhat clear indication of where the story is headed. All we’re waiting for now is a confirmation. The report regarding Bordizz’s casting came exclusively from Deadline.

Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker)

Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

One of the more exciting additions to the Ahsoka cast is Star Wars alum, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, per The Hollywood Reporter. Because Ahsoka, like The Mandalorian, occurs five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and thus Anakin/Darth Vader’s death, Christensen’s role in Ahsoka is likely to occur only in flashbacks. As the former Padawan learner of Anakin, Tano’s flashbacks, if we are to assume there will be flashbacks, will probably include imparted wisdom on Anakin’s behalf, and hopefully newly uncovered information. Christensen is also slated to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside fellow Star Wars alum, Ewan McGregor.

Ivanna Sakhno (Character TBA)

Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno has been confirmed to play an undisclosed role opposite Rosario Dawson’s Tano, reports Deadline. The specifics of her character have been kept under wraps, but Sakhno’s most recent appearances in Hulu’s High Fidelity, and The Spy Who Dumped Me prove the actress is up for the challenge, whatever that challenge may be. We will provide an update as soon as there is more information regarding Sakhno’s role.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Character TBA)

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GreenSlate

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is no newcomer to the sci-fi genre. The actress has appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and DC’s Birds of Prey. She’s also worked alongside Will Smith in Gemini Man. For those who didn’t know, Winstead is also wife to Ewan McGregor. To what capacity Winstead will appear in Ahsoka is yet to be announced, but, as always, we will provide an update as soon as more information is released. Winstead’s casting comes from an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Ray Stevenson (Character TBA)

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Ray Stevenson is also not new to the world of Star Wars. Even though we don’t know exactly who he will play in Ahsoka, he was once the voice of traitorous Mandalorian, Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Of course, Stevenson’s character eventually met his untimely death in the animated series, so what role he’ll play in Ahsoka is particularly curious. Sources from The Hollywood Reporter say Stevenson will be an admiral, but not the one you’re thinking of. Instead, his character will likely be a corporal to Thrawn, but until there is an official confirmation that is only speculation. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Who are the rumored cast and characters?

As it stands, Ahsoka currently toutes an impressive lineup of familiar Star Wars characters and talented actors. While a majority of the cast and character seem to be confirmed, a couple still remain unknown. Here are two characters who remain uncasted along with the talented actors whose names have been tied to the roles.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson)

Screengrab via Netflix

If Grand Admiral Thrawn is to star as the villain of Ahsoka, which all signs point to being the case, then his casting remains one of the most important of the bunch. The reason people believe Thrawn is likely to appear in Ahsoka is because Tano herself inquired after the admiral’s whereabouts in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian. It only makes sense Tano would follow through the mission in her own solo series. Until there’s an official synopsis, or an official casting, that still remains speculation.

Mikkelson, who some might remember as Stregobor in The Witcher, has been at the forefront of fan’s guesses for Thrawn’s casting. This is not the first time for the Danish actor to play the role, as he is the voice of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Will he continue his animated legacy? We’ll have to wait and see.

Ezra Briders (Mena Massoud)

Just as gossiped about as Thrawn is the character we last saw shooting into hyperspace with the villain — Ezra Bridgers. Bridgers, as we know, is the hero of Star Wars Rebels and if Thrawn were to come on board to Ahsoka, it feels only a matter of time until Bridgers does too. As it stands, it looks like Ahsoka will tout many of the popular characters from both Rebels and The Clone Wars so it feels like less a question of if, but when.

In the picture above, Massoud, who played Aladdin in the live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin, quotes a famous line from Bridgers, saying, “hey, just so you know, when I escape I won’t hurt any of you.” Some fans took this as a confirmation from Massoud that he’d been offered the role. However, Massoud took to Screen Rant to tell fans he was simply “manifesting” the role by posting the quote. Massoud is a big fan of Star Wars and would easily jump at the opportunity to play the beloved Bridgers, saying, “it would be a dream come true.”

As of now, no confirmation has been made regarding Massoud as Bridgers or Mikkelson as Thrawn. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.