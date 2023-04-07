Is Lars Mikkelsen playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in ‘Ahsoka?’

When it was announced that Lucasfilm and Disney intended to make a series based solely on Ahsoka Tano’s storyline, a few immediate questions came to mind: Would Ezra Bridger be in the show? Would Sabine join the cast? What about Grand Admiral Thrawn?

For two years, Star Wars fans were fed scant news about Ahsoka, only to know that Rosario Dawson would continue the character’s storyline. That all changed at the 2023 annual Star Wars Celebration when fans were finally offered their first glance at the series. Until then, the show’s storyline remained pure speculation, but the trailer cleared up more than a few plot points, including the confirmation that Ahsoka would, indeed, continue her quest to hunt down Thrawn.

Ahsoka first made mention of Thrawn in her one-episode appearance in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian. In the episode, she dueled with the magistrate of Calodan, Elsbeth, and inquired about Thrawn’s whereabouts. Fans became convinced that Ahsoka would pick up after the events of the animated series Star Wars Rebels and see Ahsoka and Sabine go on a quest to rescue their best friend Ezra Bridger from Thrawn, who’d fallen into the admiral’s clutches at the end of the series.

Despite the trailer not directly referencing Ezra Bridger, it gave fans their first glimpse at Thrawn. Or, should we say the back of Thrawn’s head? The only question now is whose head it was.

Who is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka?

Fans of Rebels will recall that Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen voiced the character of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the series. Rumors of Mikkelsen’s return in Ahsoka have been rampant since the first whispers of the show’s inception. However, in all the months and years that have followed, no official announcement has been made, even with the show scheduled to premiere in August 2023; Disney still has not confirmed who will play Thrawn.

For his part, Mikkelsen has also kept silent on the matter, even though he’s made it known he’s aware of the rumors. In early March, he said he’d be more than willing to return for the part, but then followed that up with a fatal dose of bad news, saying he’d never been approached by Disney for the role. “So it must be someone else, unfortunately,” he said.

Because Ahsoka began filming in May 2022 and has since wrapped, Mikkelsen’s words leave little room for him to sneak in a batch of last-minute filming. The actor says he’s not in the show, so we must believe him… right?

You would think.

After the release of the first Ahsoka trailer, all those Thrawn rumors came bubbling back to the surface when Star Wars sleuths quickly pointed out striking similarities between the version of Thrawn shown in the trailer and Mikkelsen’s own physical features. Confirmation or not, fans still believe Mikkelsen is playing Thrawn.

Unfortunately, until Disney confirms the casting, or until Mikkelsen is shown in a trailer, the identity of the actor playing Thrawn is still a big question mark. As soon as it’s announced, We Got This Covered will update you with the news.

Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in August 2023.