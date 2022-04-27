Will Ezra Bridger Appear in the 'Ahsoka' Series for Disney Plus?

The new Disney Plus series will bring a host of exciting new characters to life, but will our favorite rebel return?

In December 2020, Disney broke the internet when it announced the upcoming release of a new series in the Star Wars TV universe: Ahsoka. Since then, the rumor mill has been hard at work predicting which actors would star in the show, what the storyline will be about, and which characters from Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars might make an appearance.

One such character keeping the rumor mill churning has been Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels. The last time we saw him, he sacrificed himself to save the planet Lothal and flew off into hyperspace with none other than Grand Admiral Thrawn. Because his storyline and Ahsoka’s are so closely intertwined, it comes as no surprise that fans are anticipating his return in the Ahsoka series, but has there been an official confirmation?

Will Ezra Bridger appear in the Ahsoka series?

Image via Disney / Lucasfilms

Even though Ahsoka hasn’t received an official release date yet, the show’s arrival is growing brighter on the horizon. Several actors have been confirmed to star in the show, including Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Ahsoka’s ally Sabine Wren.

Given the fact that Sabine and Ahsoka began searching for Bridgers and Grand Admiral Thrawn at the end of Rebels, it only makes sense that the two would pick up where they left off in Ahsoka. Couple that with the fact that Ahsoka explicitly said she’s looking for Thrawn in season two of The Mandalorian and it feels like an appearance from Bridgers is not only likely, but inevitable.

That being said, Disney has not officially confirmed that Bridgers’ character will appear in Ahsoka. Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from saying who they believe should star in the role. As always, we will update you as soon as more information is released.