Aladdin Star Breaks Silence On Ezra Bridger Rumors

Outside of Rosario Dawson, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, no other talent on either side of the camera has been officially announced for Star Wars Disney Plus series Ahsoka, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from throwing all sorts of names out there.

One of the more recurring slices of scuttlebutt we’ve been hearing since the project was first revealed to the world is that Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his animated role as Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, with Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud reportedly set as fan favorite Ezra Bridger.

Dawson even stoked the flames of speculation herself after posting an image on social media teasing that both of the aforementioned actors were on their way to a galaxy far, far away, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. In a new interview with ScreenRant, though, Massoud broke his silence on the Ezra talk, but he was inevitably light on confirming or denying anything.

“Yeah. Just manifesting, just manifesting, trying different things. Yeah, there’s not much more I can say about that, but, you know, I had heard murmurings that this role was coming up and this is becoming a real thing. So I just kinda wanted to throw my name in the ring and, yeah, just part of manifesting what you want. I think we live in an age now that’s so different than ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, Hollywood, where there was no social media. It was really just your representatives, putting things out there for you. But now, we have the ability to put things out there for ourselves because of social media and because we can put things out there. So yeah, I just wanted to put it out there, I guess. It would be a dream come true. Obviously, I’ve already had one of my dreams come true with Aladdin, but I also think I could just really do it justice. I’ve worked on that kind of big, massive set before on Aladdin. I think I have that under my belt now and thankfully the film did really well, so I think I’ve proven that I can be successful in that environment. I think it would just be a great opportunity to take everything that I learned on a set like Aladdin and implement it into the Star Wars or DC or Marvel universe. We’re talking about manifesting, so yeah, it would mean a lot, it would mean a lot. I think I would also do a solid job and work really hard. I like what they’re doing with that world and how they’re expanding the universe.”

Here's How Aladdin Star Could Look As Live-Action Ezra Bridger 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney Plus Day is happening in November to coincide with the platform’s two-year anniversary, so we’re expecting some major news regarding many high profile upcoming projects. Maybe that’s when we’ll find out if Massoud really is locked for Kanan Jarrus’ Padawan or not, when the slate of Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in development are expected to form the bulk of the biggest reveals.