So far, all we know for certain about Star Wars Disney Plus series Ahsoka is that it’s being spearheaded by the creative dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson will play the title heroine and it occupies the same narrative space as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Everything else is entirely up for debate, with the notable exception of the show’s big bad. Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan name-dropped Grand Admiral Thrawn during her one-episode stint on The Mandalorian, and speculation has been rife ever since over who could be stepping in to play the iconic blue-skinned villain.

Voice actor Lars Mikkelsen has been regularly touted as a contender, and last week it was rumored that both he and Aladdin star Mena Massoud had officially signed on as the live-action versions of Thrawn and fan favorite Ezra Bridger. Dawson has now fanned the flames of speculation even further by posting about the casting rumors on social media, as you can see below.

Rosario Dawson Fuels Speculation Over Live-Action Thrawn And Ezra Bridger 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Outside of Dawson, Favreau and Filoni, no other talent has become officially attached to Ahsoka on either side of the camera quite yet, so an official announcement could be a little while away. However, unless she’s either trolling or likes the idea of Mikkelsen and Massound boarding a galaxy far, far away’s continued small screen expansion, there may be more weight to the reports than initially thought.

There’s no denying that they’d be excellent choices to play Thrawn and Ezra respectively, but until we get confirmation we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed in the hopes that the Star Wars universe has indeed recruited another pair of accomplished actors.