Image Credit: Disney
Armie Hammer and Piers Morgan
Screenshots via Piers Morgan/YouTube
‘Are you a cannibal?’: Armie Hammer finally comes clean about whether or not he’s eaten human flesh

Morgan asked what we've all been wondering.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:00 pm

Warning: This article describes intimate partner violence. Please read with caution.

On July 19, 2024, disgraced actor Armie Hammer sat down with British journalist Piers Morgan to address the controversies Hammer has faced since allegations of rape, physical abuse, and even extreme BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies surfaced from several women, including Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

During the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, the host asked the Call Me By Your Name star directly, “Are you a cannibal?” after reading the contents of a graphic text a woman formerly involved with Hammer shared on social media in 2020. Along with threats of violence, the text messages included statements like “I am 100% a cannibal,” “I want to eat you,” and other explicit comments.

Hammer, who was never charged with any crime, has admitted infidelity, but denied the allegations against him, and has said the relationships with his accusers were consensual. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office investigated the accusations, but declined to press charges citing insufficient evidence, People reported.

Hammer denies he ever ate someone

via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

When confronted about cannibalism 20 minutes into the Piers Morgan interview, Armie Hammer responded, “Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You actually have to have eaten someone.” “Have you ever eaten human flesh?” Morgan followed up. “No, never,” Hammer said. Hammer went on to explain the cannabilism comments were made in an intense romantic relationship between people who shared similar sexual kinks, but that they never went beyond fantasy.

Hammer has been largely out of the public eye since the women’s accusations first came to light. His Morgan interview seemed part of an image rehabilitation tour, which included an appearance a few weeks earlier on the Painful Lessons podcast hosted by Tyler Ramsey. Ramsey also asked Hammer about the allegations of cannabilism.

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them,” Hammer said. “They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people’… Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre … Even in the discrepancies even in the whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer added.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

