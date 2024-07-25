Dearest gentle reader: Jennifer Lopez had a ‘Bridgerton’-themed birthday party, and it was everything you can imagine minus the person who didn’t come

Jennifer Lopez truly was the diamond of the season with her gorgeous, Bridgerton-themed birthday party. However, this author learned that one key member of the ton was missing.

Although you might not believe it, Jennifer Lopez has just turned 55 and she celebrated the occasion in style. The “Jenny From the Block” singer was in the Hamptons with her friends and threw a lavish birthday party. The singer gave her fans a peek at the festivities, and it looked like the event of the season.

Jennifer Lopez really knows how to throw Regency-inspired parties

With an orchestra and people dressed up to the nines in Bridgerton-inspired outfits, the event was every fan’s dream come true. JLo shared several videos and pictures that she took throughout the event, which took place on July 20. The video montage also includes a glimpse at the guests and the performers who danced to era-appropriate music inspired by the Netflix hit Regency-era romance series. During the night, Lopez also took the microphone and sang something, but didn’t reveal which song. The video montage ended with the singer/actress making a wish and blowing off the sparkly candles.

JLo was radiant as always, wearing several different outfits throughout the night, starting with a big, sparkly embroidered gown with a corset and see-through gloves. She later changed into a long floral-themed green dress adorned with gems. She wore her hair in a braided updo and kept minimal makeup. She even had a golden throne so she could watch over her subjects. “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” she wrote in a caption to her video.

Following the event, Lopez posted another set of pictures of herself in her home, wearing pajamas with “Happy Birthday” balloons behind her.

However, as fun as the festivities were, one key member was missing: Her husband, Ben Affleck. The two married in the summer of 2022 and were to celebrate their second anniversary on July 16, but they spent the occasion on different sides of the country. JLo is currently in New York on the East Coast, with Affleck in L.A. on the West Coast. The two have been surrounded by rumors of marital issues for the past few months, yet nothing has been confirmed.

You know what they say, there’s no smoke without fire, and their recent decision to sell their house, spend their anniversary apart, and the Batman actor missing her huge Bridgerton-themed party aren’t exactly the best omens. But maybe we are getting ahead of ourselves. Based on her Instagram post from her 54th birthday party in 2023, it looks like Affleck missed that party too, and they were together and happy at the time. This means that passing judgment or forming an observation at this point based on some very out-of-context paparazzi pictures isn’t really the ideal route.

And anyway, what really counts is that no matter what, JLo looked like she had a great time at her party and lived what many have only dreamt of a gazillion times since Bridgerton came into our lives.

